Where Was Life as We Know It Filmed?

Directed by Greg Berlanti, ‘Life as We Know It’ is a 2010 romantic comedy film revolving around Holly Berenson and Eric Messer. The two hate each other passionately due to a date gone wrong. When their best friends, Peter and Alison Novak, tragically die in a car crash, Holly and Eric have to take care of their orphaned daughter named Sophie. Saddled with unexpected parenthood and intolerable company, the pair has to try their best to take care of baby Sophie.

Starring Katherine Heigl, Josh Duhamel, and Josh Lucas, the movie is a treat to watch. Apart from its hilariously unique premise, the romedy also has a. attractive visual side that appeals to the audience. Many fans of the film cannot help but wonder where the scenes for the movie were lensed. Luckily for them, we have all the answers.

Life as We Know It Filming Locations

‘Life as We Know It’ was filmed in Atlanta and Norcross, Georgia, and Los Angeles, California. Principal photography for the movie began on September 14, 2009, and lasted until November 12, 2009. Let’s take a closer look into the details of these filming locations.

Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, the capital city of Georgia, was used to lens ‘Life as We Know It.’ The scenes set in Eric’s workplace were framed in the Turner Broadcasting System office at 1050 Techwood Drive. Belly General Store at 772 North Highland Avenue was used to shoot scenes in Holly’s bakery. As of writing, the store in the century-old bungalow-style neighborhood was permanently closed. Scenes set in the house where Holly and Eric live with Sophie were captured in a house at 4172 Club Drive North East, Buckhead. NBA allowed the producers to use real-life footage from an Atlanta Seahawks game held at Philips Arena, AKA State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive. The empty area was also used to shoot pivotal scenes in Eric’s life.

Norcross, Georgia

Several scenes in ‘Life as We Know It’ were shot in Norcross, Georgia. Located in Gwinnett County, the city is quite close to Atlanta and was named for Jonathan Norcross, a former Atlanta Mayor, and railroad official. Given its proximity to the capital city, Norcross has an infrastructure that allows efficient filming. Many movies have taken advantage of the facilities provided by Norcross, including ‘The Mule‘ and ‘Hidden Figures.’

Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, the heart of Hollywood, located in California, was used to shoot ‘Life as We Know It.’ Americana 88, a cozy house in the neighborhood of Mar Vista, was one of the locations where the scenes in the comedy film were lensed. Other movies produced in the area include ‘True Romance’ and ‘This Is 40.’

