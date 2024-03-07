Downton Abbey 3 Confirmed, Starts Filming in Hampshire in Summer

The Crawleys will grace the big screen once again! ‘Downton Abbey 3’ is confirmed to be in development. The filming of the project will start in Hampshire, England, in the upcoming summer. Julian Fellowes, who created the original series and penned the first two films in the franchise, is behind the screenplay. The director of the film is yet to be announced. Carnival Films undertakes the production of the third movie installment.

In ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era,’ the second film in the franchise, the beloved characters from the Crawley family and their dedicated staff embark on a new adventure, expanding beyond the familiar confines of the English estate. As the aristocratic clan navigates the late-1920s, they find themselves entangled in a captivating narrative that unfolds against the opulent backdrop of both Downton Abbey and the enchanting landscapes of the south of France. The film delves into the intricacies of evolving relationships, societal shifts, and the enduring charm of the Crawley household.

In ‘Downton Abbey 3,’ the Crawley family may face the need to adapt to the impending modernization amid the looming threat of World War II. Drawing parallels to the earlier narrative involving World War I, the potential storyline suggests a deeper exploration of the family’s resilience as they grapple with the more immediate impact of the later conflict. The film may delve into the intricate dynamics of the Crawleys, shedding light on their efforts to protect their loved ones and preserve their ancestral home amidst the looming specter of war.

The viewers can anticipate the return of familiar faces in the third installment, including the original show’s core cast members and the ones who featured in ‘A New Era.’ However, we may not see Maggie Smith following the demise of her character, the iconic Dowager Countess, in the second feature film. Among the returnees, we may see Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary, Jim Carter as Mr. Carson, Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley, Elizabeth McGovern as Cora Crawley, Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith, and Brendan Coyle as Mr. Bates. Additionally, Joanne Froggatt (Anna Bates), Lesley Nicol (Mrs. Patmore), Raquel Cassidy (Phyllis Baxter), and Penelope Wilton (Isobel Merton) are also expected to reprise their roles.

The inaugural ‘Downton Abbey’ film graced screens in 2019, featuring Bonneville and McGovern at the forefront as the Earl and Countess of Grantham, accompanied by Carmichael portraying their daughter Lady Edith, with Michael Engler at the helm. The second movie was directed by Simon Curtis. Ever since the release of ‘A New Era,’ the admirers of the franchise have been expecting the third installment. “In this business, it’s very foolish not to give people what they want. I’ve said goodbye to these characters more times than I can number. Each time I think, ‘This is the end, goodbye.’ Then I’m writing another series or movie,” Fellowes earlier told Daily Mail about the prospects of the third film.

Hampshire, the principal location of the movie, is a picturesque region renowned for its stunning landscapes. The sites recently served as the backdrop for notable productions such as ‘No Time to Die‘ and ‘House of the Dragon.’

