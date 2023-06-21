Dr. Anthony Kirkpatrick: Where is Maya Kowalski’s Doctor Now?

With Netflix’s ‘Take Care of Maya’ delving deep into the nightmare to have flared for the Kowalski family once 9-year-old Maya fell ill in 2015, we get a true insight into the dark side of medicine. After all, it incorporates not only archival footage but also first-hand accounts of a few key individuals to really shine a light upon the way false child abuse allegations have ruined several lives. Amongst those to thus feature here was actually Maya’s initial doctor Anthony Kirkpatrick — so if you simply wish to learn more about him as well as his current standing, we’ve got you covered.

Who is Dr. Anthony Kirkpatrick?

It was ostensibly back when Lowell, Massachusetts, native Anthony was quite young that he first developed an interest in the health industry, just for it to continue growing as the years passed. Hence, of course, he confidently enrolled in the Pharmacology Master’s program at the University of Oregon almost as soon as he’d obtained his Bachelor’s from the University of San Francisco. He then pursued his Ph.D. from the State University of New York, only to soon find himself undergoing extensive clinical practicum at the University of Miami’s Department of Internal Medicine.

However, none of this was enough for Anthony in any way, shape, or form, as he subsequently decided to attend Ross University School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine for another Master’s. That’s when it came to light he had a knack for anesthesiology as well as pain management, driving him to do a residency in the same at the University of Miami- School of Medicine (1981-1983). Though in a surprising turn of events, rather than merely practicing his skills in Florida, he also acquired an Illinois State Medical License (1983-1990) to serve as an Assistant Professor at the University of Illinois-Chicago’s Department of Anesthesiology.