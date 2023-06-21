8 Documentary Movies Like Take Care of Maya You Must See

As a documentary film living up to its title in every way conceivable, Netflix’s Henry Roosevelt-directed ‘Take Care of Maya’ can only be described as equal parts emotional, haunting, and tragic. That’s because it carefully chronicles the tale of Maya Kowalski as well as her family, whose entire world turned upside down before the former even stepped into adolescence due to a rare disease.

Though if we’re being honest, the core purpose of this original production is to shine a light upon the dark side of our medical system with its increasing numbers of false child abuse allegations. So now, if you’re a fan of such movies and are already done with this incredible yet heartbreaking 104-minute spectacle, don’t worry, we’ve got a list of 8 similar film recommendations just for you. You’ll be able to find most of them on Amazon Prime, Disney+, Hulu, or Netflix.

8. Girl in the Picture (2022)

Although a pure true-crime documentary centered around a young woman known as Sharon Marshall, ‘Girl in the Picture’ is quite comparable to ‘Take Care of Maya’ owing to the feelings it elicits. After all, this Skye Borgman original delves deep into the way federal fugitive Franklin Delano Floyd had abducted her as a child, only to raise her as his daughter until she could pass off his wife. It thus wasn’t until she sadly died in a suspicious hit-and-run in 1990 that the truth came to light, driving investigators to spend the ensuing two+ decades trying to uncover her real identity in the hopes of giving her some much-needed closure.