Dutton Ranch Episode 8 Recap: Whiskey Limits

Created by Chad Feehan, Paramount+’s ‘Dutton Ranch‘ starts out as a spin-off and sequel to ‘Yellowstone,’ bringing Beth and Rip’s story out of Montana and into rural Texas. Over time, though, the western drama series takes a life of its own, questioning what it means to be a part of legacy, and what it means to build. The Duttons’ fate is reflected in the story of the Jacksons, who rule over the 10 Petal Ranch, the biggest in Rio Paloma. In the previous episode, Beulah Jackson’s annual soiree had a not-so-happy ending, culminating in her having a stroke. This episode, titled ‘Whiskey Limits,’ picks up on the aftermath of this crisis, mostly through the eyes of Carter. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Beulah Wakes Up After a Death Scare to Face Her Legacy

‘Dutton Ranch’ season 1 episode 8 begins with Beulah being carried out of 10 Petal via an air ambulance, as her family and friends watch anxiously. It’s only been a few moments since she announced her retirement plan, but already it seems as if the fate of the Jacksons’ historic ranch is up in the air. This is particularly bad news for Beth, who has pulled off a difficult deal with Xane Nash on the condition that Beulah will be on board indefinitely. However, for now, Beth has other concerns to attend to, starting with Carter, who, in his drunken stupor, created a scene that may have triggered this all. The scene then cuts to Rip and Carter silently riding their horses back home, though Carter can barely keep himself stable. As he droops, falls over, and pukes all over his horse, Rip responds with nothing but a cold, and yet sincere command to simply get home and be done with the day.

The following morning, Beth and Rip cannot help but reflect on the chaos of last night, especially how out of character it was for Carter to act this way. However, some parts of them also understand that Carter is the sum of his traumatic past, and with so many new experiences coming his way, highs and lows are normal. That said, explaining the same logic to Carter would prove to be difficult. At the hospital, we learn that Beulah’s condition is stable, and the entire family has united, including Joaquin, who unceremoniously left 10 Petal in the last episode. While this naturally leads to some friction, Beulah being conscious helps settle things down a bit. More than just dousing the brothers’ rivalries, she tells them to make the best use of Rip and Beth’s abilities, almost as if she’s prepared to hand over the reins already.

Carter’s Initiation Into the Life of a Cowboy Begins and Ends Disastrously

Carter’s morning turns out to be almost worse than the night itself, as it is his first-ever hangover. Beth knows exactly what all of this feels like, and while she is ready to get him emotional support, coffee, and Ibuprofen, there is still an important discussion to be had. Carter confesses at last that he has quit school, as there is nothing in that environment that truly speaks to him. Though Beth has remained consistent in what she wants from him, for once, she chooses to listen. What Carter truly wants in life is to be a cowboy, not unlike Rip and John Dutton. However, doing that means inviting a world full of challenges, and Beth doesn’t waste even a second in pushing him on that new path. As of today, Carter is somewhat of an intern at 10 Petal, with Rip teaching him the ways of cattlemen.

As for Beth, the next destination is the hospital, where she makes it clear to Beulah that she never signed up to work with Rob-Will. However, when it comes to children, both of them turn out to be fierce mothers, which means that Beulah is unlikely to ever budge from this decision, and Beth will have to adapt and improvise. Elsewhere, Carter’s day quickly turns into a nightmare as he tries to work alongside professional cowboys. Though he tries to prove his worth numerous times, going as far as to fix up a barbed wire fence with his bare hands, things end with a humiliating fall off his horse. Before Rip can reach out to him, a flustered Carter quits, having realized that he is still way too far from achieving his dream.

Beth and Rip Learn That the Jacksons Are at Fault For the Cow Epidemic

At the hospital, Everett sits by Beulah with a mind full of thoughts, most of which are about the fear of losing her forever. As it turns out, he really has been in love with her this entire time, and realizes that there might not be another tomorrow for the two of them together. Earlier, Beulah proposed that they take off for a road trip all by themselves, and today, Everett decides that he is ready for that dreamy finish to their journey. Thrilled at the prospect, Beulah doesn’t care about being in the hospital anymore and sneaks out with the love of her life, making her first stop his home, where they fall into each other’s arms, relaxed after months and years of silent suffering.

For Carter, the journey back home is even more embarrassing than the rest of the day, as he has to ride believing that Rip is truly disappointed in him. On some level, that’s true, and Rip reprimands him by noting that any other cowboy who walked out of the ranch mid-job would have been met with a very different fate. To that, Carter almost lets anger get the better of him as he curls up a fist, before declaring that Rip will never be his dad. Before he can sit and reflect on his words and actions, Carter chooses to grab the keys of the car and leave the house, leaving Beth clueless about whether he will ever return. However, before he goes, she makes sure to remind him that this is a learning journey for all three of them, and that he is always welcome to get back home and try again.

That night, Zachariah reaches out to Beth and Rip with some rather troubling news. One of the cowhands at 10 Petal has decided to turn on his ranch, and it is a story that dates back to Wes’ death. Sitting down at the Dutton Ranch, the cowhand reveals that 10 Petal is running a cattle smuggling business, with unchecked, untreated cows being brought from Mexico to Texas with fake documentation. Hearing this, the same thought emerges in the minds of Beth, Rip, and Zachariah that it might just have been the Jacksons who brought the cow epidemic that cost the Duttons their entire cattle. Wes infiltrated Rob-Will’s smuggling racket as a mole, but was killed soon after. And now, with Rob-Will back in the game and merely two days before the next cattle exchange, Beth and Rip’s time is running out.

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