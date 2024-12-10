Earth Abides Episode 2 Recap: The Space Between

In the post-apocalypse survival show ‘Earth Abides,’ the narrative finds its protagonist as one of the few survivors who makes it through a pandemic that wipes out most of Earth’s population. Nonetheless, despite the hopelessness that comes with being one of the immunes, Ish, the geologist, finds the urge to live on, especially after finding a furry companion in Lucky, his newly adopted dog. Consequently, the duo managed to make it through the first year together with relative ease. However, after spotting smoke in a nearby chimney in the pilot, the duo looks forward to a change in episode 2. Upon her arrival, a newcomer, Emma, another immune individual, ends up incorporating herself into Ish and Lucky’s life in unpredictable ways. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Emma Joins Ish’s Growing Clan

At the end of the last episode, Ish ventures out to the neighborhood after spotting smoke coming from a nearby home. Once at the residence, he runs into Emma, who is prepared for the potential of hostility with her gun. Fortunately, her gun lowers soon enough once the geologist explains that he and his dog are simply here to see who their new neighbor might be. As another lone immune survivor, Emma understands the perils of isolation all too well and welcomes him into her place. She is currently living in a for-sale house since it was already empty. Nonetheless, she has no plans of overstaying her welcome at the soulless, empty house.

Consequently, Emma decides to move in with Ish. The woman grew up with a military father and a nurse mother. As such, she has plenty of life skills that improve Ish’s previous quality of life. Furthermore, the simple luxury of enjoying someone else’s company makes a huge difference in Ish’s life. In fact, it finally makes him covertly get rid of the noose he had prepared for himself as a dark failsafe. While Emma forages and hunts, Ish fishes and builds chicken coops to domesticate animals. Meanwhile, the local giant supermarket remains an ever-present source of supplies for them. Thus, the two end up building a beautiful life together, void of the previous loneliness that has plagued them both in the absence of their families and communities.

From there, it’s only a matter of time before Emma and Ish end up falling into each other’s orbits in a more romantic sense. As the duo opens themselves up to another aspect of their companionship, they manage to find even more happiness in each other’s company. Still, wounds of the past persist. Emma still misses the sense of community and shared love that she previously had the luxury of. Furthermore, she mourns the loss of her former family—a husband, two daughters, and her parents. Nonetheless, she keeps her past to herself, eager to have a new future to look forward to with Ish.

Emma and Ish Await a New Addition to Their Family

Months after Emma and Ish begin dating, the former breaks the happy news of her pregnancy to her partner. Initially, Ish is worried about the many complications that would entail welcoming a new life into an apocalyptic world. Nevertheless, Emma comforts him and assures him that they will be able to take on this joyous responsibility together. Naturally, once he comes around to the idea and becomes secure in it, he immediately begins preparing for it through his trusty public library. Moreover, he stocks up on medicines from the supermarket’s pharmacy, virtually prepared for every scenario.

Still, Ish finds himself confronting an unexpectedly daunting task: hunting. So far, Emma, who learned to hunt from her father, has been able to take care of their meaty needs. However, now that she’s months into her pregnancy, the responsibility falls on Ish. Even though he takes it up with the same determination as everything else he does in life, it remains a complicated affair for him. Even so, he brings a cooler full of cow meat home at the end of the day. Additionally, he also fixes up the solar paneling around the house, generating electricity throughout their humble abode. Consequently, it remains evident that the couple truly are ready to face any curveball post-apocalypse thrown their way. Yet, neither are prepared for the obstacles in their path.

A Rat Infestation That Ends in the Knick of Time

As it turns out, Ish’s decision to bring pieces of cow carcass isn’t the smartest idea in the apocalypse world. Emma already spotted signs of a rat infestation in the house after finding evidence of it in the pantry. Therefore, the cow hunt increased the likelihood of drawing rodent attention. Still, when the rats come, they arrive in a horde bigger than anyone could have imagined. Thousands of rats flood the streets in search of something to feast on. Ish and Emma quickly catch onto the severity of the situation and start burning any food items that may attract the rats, including the cow carcass.

Afterward, the couple rushed to seal the house from the inside, taping down windows, doors, and any other possible entrance to the house. However, in their rush, they accidentally leave behind Lucky, who gets injured under the attack of thousands of violent pests. Fortunately enough, they manage to herd Lucky back into the home and stomp down any rats that sneak inside in the process. They’re also able to patch up the dog’s scratches, avoiding any bigger problems. In the aftermath of the unexpected attack, Ish shares his fears of losing Emma in childbirth. The geologist has finally found a happy life for himself, even as the world around him spirals out. For the same reason, he isn’t ready to risk it.

This prompts Emma to share her past with Ish, divulging stories of her daughters, whom she lost to the pandemic. As a result, they grow closer as a couple, stoking their love and care for each other. Now, little else is left to do rather than wait out the rat’s riot over the neighborhood. Thus, Ish and Emma enter the second year of the apocalypse. Over the months, the neighborhood cats, who had always been better at survival than other pets, managed to take care of the rat problem, opening the streets up again. Around the same time, Emma reaches the end of her pregnancy as her labor kicks in.

Naturally, the couple has to opt for a home birth, wherein they have to take care of the breech-birthing complication that arises. Ultimately, Ish and Emma make it through the process alone, with both the baby and the mother surviving. As such, the couple welcomes their newborn daughter, Heather—named after Ish’s mother. The miracle of new life compels Emma to seek out the community she has been missing all this time. In order to do so, she spray-painted her home address around the neighborhood so that newcomers could find her and Ish. As the episode ends, some new individual do find their way to the couple’s house. Nevertheless, their introduction remains saved for the upcoming episode.

