Ed and Lorraine Warren’s 28 Days Cycle Theory, Explained

Netflix’s ‘28 Days Haunted‘ is a horror reality series that follows three teams of paranormal investigators as they try and crack the mysteries of their assigned residences within 28 days. During this time, the teams must stay within the property and cannot have any contact with the outside world. The premise of the show is based on a theory proposed by Ed and Lorraine Warren, celebrated paranormal investigators. According to the married couple, the ideal amount of time needed to fully crack open and solve the secrets of a haunted location is 28 days.

Unfortunately, the Warrens were unable to prove their theory due to their deaths. However, their son-in-law Tony Spera teamed up with investigator Aaron Sagers to find the validity of the theory through the Netflix show. Naturally, viewers are curious about the concept that inspired the experiment and how it all went down. If you are in the same boat, get ready to explore what we know about the same!

The 28 Days Cycle Theory

Ed and Lorraine Warren are perhaps some of the most famous paranormal investigators in the world. The duo stated that they had solved over 10,000 cases in their lifetime with various degrees of success. In 1952, they even established the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR), a ghost-hunting group that is operational as of writing. Given the plethora of cases that they were a part of, the Warrens authored multiple books regarding their cases and general supernatural knowledge. Over the years, some of their notable cases have been adapted into movies like ‘Annabelle’ and ‘The Conjuring.’

Given their vast experience within the paranormal industry, the Warrens came up with a concept that, if true, would revolutionize how paranormal investigations are conducted. Essentially, Ed and Lorraine claimed that in order to fully uncover the secrets of a haunted location, the investigators must stay there for a minimum of 28 days. During that time period, it is essential that they do not have much external communication and try to resolve the case as much as possible.

The Warrens explained that the time would be far from easy. Normally, investigators would spend a few hours or even a couple of days in a place in order to establish a connection with spirits in the area. However, such an extended stay would agitate the supernatural elements in the area, particularly those of malevolent nature. Over time, the veil between the realms of the living and the idea would get thinner and thinner before becoming virtually non-existent during the last few days.

Such an extended stay within the house would be far from smooth for the investigators as the malevolent spirits would try to coerce the new residents into leaving the house. Starting after just a couple of days, the investigators will feel a stronger connection with the paranormal. As they continue investigating, the harmful spirits will try and do anything possible to hide their secrets. Over time, the paranormal elements might engage in spiritual and supernatural warfare in order to harm the investigators or have them leave the property.

During the last days, a final showdown is likely to occur between the hunters and the spirits as the latter try to maintain their grip on the physical world. As stated, the mentioned theory was based on multiple cases investigated by the Warrens. However, the idea could not be tested before they passed away. Through the Netflix show, an experiment was conducted by Tony and Aaron in order to see how well the concept holds up when replicated in the real world.

How Did 28 Days Haunted Execute the Theory?

In ’28 Days Haunted,’ Tony, the head of NESPR during the show’s first season, and Aaron Sagers, a paranormal expert/journalist, combine forces to test the validity of the theory proposed by the Warrens. They assemble three teams and assign them to three of the most haunted locations in the USA. The participants have no idea where they are going until they reach their destination.

Before entering their new residence, the investigators have no idea about the history of the property. Hence, they must rely on their abilities as paranormal investigators to find the truth. The reason behind not letting the participants know anything about the history of their assignments seems to be an attempt to not let them walk in with preconceived notions or plans.

By connecting to the spirits, the investigators were able to piece together a story that more or less resembled the actual history of the location. While the three cases were highly different in nature, the patterns stated by the Warrens seemed to hold true in all three scenarios. Additionally, the activities seemed to mirror the experiences that the Warrens had during some of their long investigative cases.

This seemed to prove the validity of the 28 Days Cycle theory, though, like any science experiment, a larger amount of data is always beneficial. Additionally, the authenticity of the whole experiment for a general person is highly dependent on their belief in the supernatural. For a true skeptic, the series might be nothing more than an entertainment piece. But for those who do believe in the paranormal, the validity of the theory proposed by the Warrens might be groundbreaking.

