Emergency NYC: Where Are The Medical Professionals Now?

Netflix’s ‘Emergency: NYC’ is a gripping reality series that introduces viewers to people within one of the most crucial lines of work, healthcare. The medical show is set in New York City, New York, and features real-life medical professionals who give it their all when it comes to caring for those under their care. Naturally, the cast members have garnered quite a fan following, with people eager to know what they are up to these days. Well, here is what we know about the same!

Where is David Langer Now?

We are starting off with Dr. David Langer, an expert neurosurgeon who retains his position as the Chairman of Lennox Hill Hospital’s Department of Neurosurgery. He is also active as an educator, given his position as the Professor of Neurosurgery at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine. His expertise as a neurosurgeon has also helped bolster his position within the American Association of Neurological Surgeons and the Congress of Neurological Surgeons.

Due to his position in the medical field, David has appeared on several television channels, like CNN, FOX, and CBS, as an accomplished neurosurgeon. He is also the Chief Medical Officer of Playback Health, a medical consulting firm that he helped establish in 2018. Presently, the ‘Lenox Hill‘ star is happily married to Nancy Lipsitz, who herself is qualified as a Doctor of Medicine. The couple had four children whom they are quite proud of. David is also a proud owner of two adorable dogs whom he likes to spend his free time with.

Where is Jose Prince Now?

As of writing, Dr. Jose Prince holds multiple positions within New York’s healthcare system. He is the Surgeon in Chief as well as the Pediatric Surgery Chief for Cohen Children’s Medical Center and is the Professor of Surgery and Pediatrics at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine. The medical expert is also affiliated with Northwell Health as the Vice President of Pediatric Surgical Services and Vice Chairman.

Since 2010, Jose has been an Investigator for the Institute of Molecular Medicine for the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research and is the Associate Professor at Elmezzi Graduate School of Molecular Medicine. Given his vast amount of knowledge and experience within the medical field, it is no wonder that he has contributed to more than 80 academic projects. His work with children, especially those battling against death, has only served to ensure his stance on gun control. Happily married, the surgeon is the proud father of three children.

Where is Donald Darby Now?

A highly experienced Registered Nurse, Donald Darby is presently part of the transport team of Cohen Children’s Medical Center. The father of four takes pride in his work as a healthcare professional, especially given how much he is able to help little kids. He himself tries to be as involved in the lives of his children, whether by spending time with his daughters or supporting his son, Elijah Darby, during his basketball games.

In the Netflix show, Donald revealed his plans regarding his trucking business which he hoped would allow him to spend more time with his family, though he would be sad to leave the medical line behind. He is also affiliated with Darby Wellness, a wellness company that offers a variety of consumables meant to better one’s health. Presently, Donal is in a happy relationship with Emily Harvey, the Assistant Manager of Cohen Children’s Medical Center. The two had been with each other for four years during their time on the show and had been living together for about a year.

Where is Mackenzie Labonte Now?

Moving on to the airborne healthcare expert, we have Mackenzie Labonte. A highly certified Flight Registered Nurse, she is presently a part of SkyHealth, which is a collective effort on behalf of Northwell Health and Yale New Haven Health in order to provide fast medical assistance to those in need. Mackenzie is also happily married to her husband, Lorey, whom she has known since high school. The happy couple welcomed their first child, a beautiful daughter, into the world quite recently, and the process was covered in the Netflix series. Additionally, their plans to move out of Brooklyn, New York, were also shared as they prepared to shift into their new home and start a new chapter of their lives.

Where is Vicky Ulloa Now?

As an emergency responder, Vicky Ulloa’s work as Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) remains as crucial as ever. Presently, she is affiliated with the Northwell Health System and is often on the road driving and helping as many people as possible. Hailing from Honduras, Vicky is proud to be a part of the New York health system and the opportunities that she has gotten through the same. She is happily married to her husband Manuel and has a happy baby boy named Mauricio. The EMT seemingly also has family in Brooklyn, including an elderly uncle. Additionally, Vicky is quite a dog lover, as evidenced by her two furry pets.

Where is John Boockvar Now?

Dr. John Boockvar is another ‘Lenox Hill’ star in this particular Netflix series whose position in the medical field is nothing short of commendable. Presently, he is the Vice Chairman of the Department of Neurosurgery at Lenox Hill Hospital and the Director of its Brain Tumor and Pituitary/Neuroendocrine Center. Additionally, the medical expert is an Investigator at Laboratory for Brain Tumor Biology for the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. He is also a Professor of Neurosurgery and Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine.

Due to his work as a healthcare professional, John has been given many prestigious titles. According to various reports, he is a part of lists like New York’s Top Docs, Best Doctors in New York, and America’s Best Doctors for Cancer. Apart from being part of the American Academy of Neurological Surgeons and the Senior Society of Neurosurgeons, he is also an honorary surgeon for the New York Police Department. As for his personal life, John is happily married to Jodi Boockvar, and the couple has four children named Charlie, Daphne, Ivy, and Nate Boockvar.

Where is Mirtha Macri Now?

While on the topic of medical professionals from ‘Lenox Hill,’ who can forget the amazing Dr. Mirtha Macri? The highly accomplished doctor is an Emergency Medicine specialist for various hospitals within the Big Apple. The Netflix show covered her work at Lenox Hill Hospital in detail as she talked about her reasons for advocating for affordable and equal healthcare for all. As a medical professional with over 15 years of experience, she is a respected figure whose words and actions certainly inspire many. She and her husband are also quite happy in their married life and are proud parents to two adorable children.

Where is Elliot Grodstein Now?

With several accomplishments under his belt, Dr. Elliot Grodstein certainly knows what he is doing when it comes to the field of healthcare. The Netflix star presently works as a part of the Northwell Health system and often performs transplant surgeries at the North Shore University Hospital and the Cohen Children’s Medical Center. He is also a Castle Connolly Top Doctor and the Regional 9 Representative in the OPTN Kidney Transplant Committee of the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS).

Additionally, Elliot is part of LiveOnNYLiveOnNY’s Board of Directors and Assistant Professor Of Surgery for Northwell Health. He is also affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center. Presently based in Manhasset, New York, his specialties include kidney, liver, and pancreas transplantation, along with pediatric surgery.

Where is Ahmed Fahmy Now?

Up next, we have Dr. Ahmed Fahmy, who is part of the Transplant Surgery team at North Shore University Hospital. Due to his expertise and position within the Northwell Health System, he works at places like Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital, and Cohen Children’s Medical Center. He is also the Director of Pediatric Kidney Transplantation for the latter and serves as an Assistant Professor at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine. Due to his commendable skills, he recently received the 2022 Patients’ Choice Award, which is given based on feedback provided by various patients.

Where is Kristina McKoy Now?

As a well-trained Paramedic, Kristina McKoy’s work as an emergency responder has helped many lives. Presently, she is part of Northwell’s Center for Emergency Medical Services and could often be seen as Vicky Ulloa’s partner during her time on the Netflix show. Though she did not delve much into her personal life, her passion for her work as a healthcare professional was evident for all to see. Having worked hard during stressful times like the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, she has had to face many difficulties, but she keeps moving on in order to help as many people as possible and create an impact.

Where is Chetan Sathya Now?

Dr. Chetan Sathya’s work within the healthcare system is nothing, if not extensive. Presently, he works as the Associate Trauma Director and Pediatric Thoracic and General Surgeon for Cohen Children’s Medical Center. Additionally, he is the Director of Northwell Health’s Center for Gun Violence Prevention and a Health Researcher for The National Institutes of Health. Due to his expertise and knowledge, he is also an Advisor for SapienSecure and a Medical Advisor for VentureSouq.

Chetan also works as a Freelance Medical Journalist and has worked with platforms like CNN, NBC, Scientific American, WashPo, CBC, etc. In July 2022, the doctor had the opportunity to testify at Capitol Hill in regard to the economic toll of gun violence, a chance he was pretty thankful for. The surgeon is happily married to his wife, Merin Thomas, and has two beautiful daughters named Isabelle and Liyana Sathya.

Where is Laura Lalak Now?

During her time on ‘Emergency: NYC,’ Laura Lalak was part of SkyHealth. As a well-trained Registered Nurse, the impact that she has created as a healthcare professional means a lot to her. However, her career in New York came to a halt after the state made it mandatory for healthcare workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

This was a blow to Laura, who, as of the show’s production, had not gotten vaccinated due to concerns over the long-term effects that the vaccine may have, especially on any child that she may have in the future. This meant that the nurse had to leave the New York healthcare system after 12 years, and her time at SkyHealth came to an end after about 7 years. She presently lives in Elmont, New York, and likes to keep the details of her personal life private.

Where is Lewis Teperman Now?

As of writing, Lewis Teperman is based in New York City. He has been affiliated with Northwell Health for over 6 years and serves as its Vice Chairman of Surgery. The veteran medical expert is also the Director of Organ Transplant and Professor of Surgery for the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine. Additionally, has been the Director of Transplantation for the New York University School of Medicine since June 1989.

