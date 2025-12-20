Who is Yvette in Emily in Paris? Who Plays Her?

‘Emily in Paris‘ season 5 finds the titular character at odds with her best friend and roommate, Mindy. The reason behind this dispute stems from the latter’s love affair with Alfie, Emily’s ex-boyfriend. Despite being in each other’s circle for some time, the two lovebirds only recognize the chemistry between them during their brief visit to Rome. As sparks fly between the pair over the course of a few interactions, they inevitably fall into bed together. Nonetheless, scared of her best friend’s reaction to the news, Mindy insists on keeping their fling a secret. Naturally, this paves the way for a disaster as Emily finds out about their relationship from Geneviève. More than the relationship itself, the protagonist is mad about Mindy’s decision to keep such a big secret from her. As this devolves into a short-lived fallout between the two best friends, the narrative takes a similar stroll down memory lane for Sylvie as she reconciles with an old friend from her own past: Yvette. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Yvette is Sylvie’s Former Best Friend Whose Reappearance Leads to an Awkward Encounter

Yvette Moreu enters the narrative after Sylvie makes the unexpected decision to create an Instagram account for herself in preparation for a campaign pitch to a new client. As the other woman pops up on her recommended accounts suggestions, the Agence Grateau Head finds herself reminiscing about the old days when the two used to be close friends. However, a rift formed between the two after Yvette accused Sylvie of cheating at backgammon, which resulted in the latter’s exit from their male-dominated group. The betrayal felt so grave to the latter that she cut all ties with her friend, refusing to be the first one to extend an olive branch. Although she had held onto her righteous and petty anger all this time, stumbling upon the other woman’s social media compels her to seek her out once again, by staging a coincidental run-in at a lounge.

The run-in isn’t much of a surprise for Yvette, who has naturally been privy to her online sleuthing. This opens up the room for an amicable reunion between the two women, wherein they both admit that they have been curious about each other over the years. It also leads to Yvette refreshing Sylvie’s memory about the real reason she accused her of cheating at Backgammon. As it turns out, Sylvie slept with Yvette’s husband, Guillaume, three months before the wedding. Fortunately, with the years behind them, both women are now able to laugh about the incident and move past it. Consequently, her ex-best friend becomes a consistent part of Sylvie’s social life once again.

Eventually, Yvette invites Sylvie to a party with the intention of setting her up with someone. Nonetheless, her choice ends up being entirely the wrong fit for the other woman. As a result, the unpleasant company drives the Agence Grateau Head out of her friend’s apartment in search of a cigarette. Outside, in the shops, she crosses paths with a handsome young man, who proves to be a much better beau for the woman. Consequently, the two end up striking up a no-strings-attached arrangement. Naturally, as Sylvie’s recently reinstated best friend, Yvette hears all about this amorous affair and even glimpses at an intimate photo or two. Unfortunately, shortly thereafter, an awkward run-in reveals the fact that Sylvie’s new lover is none other than Beau, Yvette’s son.

Michèle Laroque Joins Emily in Paris as Yvette Moreu

In season 5 of ‘Emily in Paris,’ Michèle Laroque steps into the role of Yvette Moreu, bringing a delightfully playful storyline into Sylvie’s narrative. The French actress, comedian, and playwright has an extensive and beloved career in the entertainment industry. Laroque first decided to pursue comedy as a career in the aftermath of a brutal car accident, which resulted in an extended coma followed by a long recovery process. Following this life-changing incident and decision, the comedian eventually started booking roles on television series in the late 1980s. Notably, her early career brought her a multi-episode feature on the popular French comedy show ‘La Classe.’

From there, Laroque’s career continued to expand with brief appearances on feature films like ‘Suivez Cet Avion’ and ‘Le Mari de la Coiffeuse’ (The Hairdresser’s Husband), and other TV features. Soon enough, her career started taking off in French cinema. Fans may be able to recognize her from her work in projects like ‘Ma Vie en Rose,’ ‘The Closet,’ ‘Brillantissime,’ and more. On the other hand, she has also done a number of well-known works as a playwright over the years. Some of the projects she worked on as a screenwriter include ‘Chacun chez soi,’ ‘Alors on Danse,’ and ‘100 millions!’. She’s also known for her theater work, including projects like ‘Ils Se Re-aiment,’ ‘Elles S’aiment Depuis 20 Ans,’ ‘Encore un Instant,’ and more.

