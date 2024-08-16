What Happened to Alfie? Did Lucien Laviscount Leave Emily in Paris?

The fourth season of Netflix’s romantic-comedy series ‘Emily in Paris’ begins with Alfie taking time away from Emily after a fight that threatens their relationship. He fails to convince himself that she does not have feelings for Gabriel after Camille expresses that her fiancé hasn’t stopped loving the American marketing executive. Alfie processes his emotions by maintaining a distance from his partner, but she tracks him down since a professional obligation involving him becomes her priority. Even though he eventually decides to remain with her, she makes a choice that threatens the future of Lucien Laviscount’s character in the show! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Alfie Breaks Up With Emily

After Camille calls off her wedding with Gabriel because of the latter’s love for Emily, Alfie starts to have doubts about his partner’s feelings. Since he does not want to be her second choice, he chooses to stay away from her and process his emotions. After spending some time away from her, he becomes convinced that he does not want to remain with her, especially because of Gabriel’s unignorable presence between them. At the Stade Roland Garros, he breaks up with her after sharing a final kiss for AMI’s kiss cam. However, his conviction does not last long.

Since Emily does not get back together with Gabriel soon after her break up with Alfie, the latter believes that he still has a chance to win her back. When his separation from her sinks in his mind, he realizes that he does not want to lose her. During the masquerade ball organized by Antoine Lambert for the launch of Heartbreak, Alfie decides to confess his true feelings to Emily, only for him to realize that his time and opportunity have passed for now. The American chooses Gabriel and gets back together with him, leaving the English banker heartbroken.

Laviscount believes that Alfie has become lost after losing Emily to Gabriel. “I think he [Alfie] is obviously madly in love with [Emily] and the life that she introduced him to, this friendship group, this world. And then that just gets flipped on its head, and he’s just the lost little puppy,” the actor told Us Weekly. “Trying to stand by his own morals, but then also his heart and his head are just kind of getting in the way. So it’s a little bit of a battle between the heart and the mind, I think, for Alfie,” he added about the current state of his character.

Lucien Laviscount Will Appear in Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2

Even though Alfie does not appear in the final episodes of the first part of ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4, Lucien Laviscount hasn’t gone anywhere. The actor will be featured in the second part of the installment. According to the star, Alfie will remain part of Emily’s world with a new perspective. “I don’t want to say [he] changed who he is [for Emily], but he’s seen the world in a different light, and I think he definitely got schooled in the world of emotions. I think she’s definitely taken him on a rollercoaster, and Alfie just needs to find who he is with this new kind of love for Paris and where he fits into the world, again with this new perspective,” Laviscount said in the same Us Weekly interview.

Alfie’s presence in Emily’s life is not a surprise since the former will likely get enough chances to reignite his feelings for her. Although she is currently in a relationship with Gabriel, nothing is carved in stone as far as they are concerned. Camille’s feelings for her fiancé may create fissures in the togetherness the American marketing executive and the French chef share. Since her friend does not intend to leave Gabriel’s side, Emily may lose her patience, like Sofia, and ask her partner to stay away from the former. If Gabriel fails to do that, which is a valid possibility since he still believes that Camille is pregnant with his baby, she may walk away, allowing Alfie to revive their companionship.

