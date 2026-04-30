Emma Stone and Chris Pine’s ‘The Catch’ Starts Filming in New York and Washington State in June

Emma Stone and Chris Pine’s upcoming romantic comedy feature, ‘The Catch,’ will soon enter production. Filming is slated to take place in New York and Washington State between June and October this year. Dave McCary, Stone’s husband, will direct, based on a story by Patrick Kang and Michael Levin. The plot is set during the baseball World Series. It follows a fan (Stone) who interferes with a ball at the wall and catches a home run ball that costs the team the championship. The aftermath is a mix of guilt and unwanted fame as she becomes the unintended face of the team’s defeat.

Emma Stone’s last take on romance was in Damien Chazelle’s musical drama Oscar-winning drama ‘La La Land.’ After that, we saw her collaborate with director Yorgos Lanthimos for ‘Poor Things,’ ‘Kinds of Kindness,’ and most recently ‘Bugonia,’ which came out in 2025. She also starred in Ari Aster’s Western drama ‘Eddington,’ which premiered that same year. On the drama series front, we saw her as Whitney Siegel in Paramount+’s ‘The Curse’ and Genevieve in HBO Max’s ‘Fantasmas.’ ‘The Catch’ is Stone’s only project in development for now.

Chris Pine’s recent credits include Orest D in Carolina Cavalli’s ‘The Kidnapping of Arabella,’ Darren Barrenman in the comedy drama ‘Poolman,’ which he directed as well, and Edgin in ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.’ We will next see him in Rachel Lambert’s romantic comedy drama ‘Carousel.’ It follows Noah (Pine), whose settled life caring for his anxious daughter and running a medical practice is disrupted when his high school ex, Rebecca (Jenny Slate), returns. The movie premiered at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival in January 2026 and awaits a theatrical release date.

Dave McCary made his feature directorial debut with the comedy drama ‘Brigsby Bear,’ which follows a man who, after gaining freedom from his life in an underground bunker, sets out to make a movie inspired by the only TV show he has ever known. ‘The Catch’ is McCary’s sophomore feature directorial. He was a director on NBC’s Saturday Night Live for many years, directing over 90 episodes.

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