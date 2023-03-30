Where Was Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Filmed?

Based on the tabletop role-playing game ‘Dungeons & Dragons,’ ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ is a fantasy action-adventure movie co-written and helmed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. The narrative follows a charming thief who, along with a team of unlikely adventurers, decides to embark on a heist so that they could get their hands on a valuable yet lost relic. However, the thieves are made to work hard when things don’t go according to plan as they come across some wrong people along the way.

With stellar onscreen performances from a star-studded cast comprising Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, and Hugh Grant, the heist action comedy movie takes place in the fictional campaign setting of the Forgotten Realms, which proves to be more and more challenging for the adventurers as the story progresses. The action-packed sequences, coupled with the fantastical visuals involving dragons against some scenic backdrops, are bound to spark some curiosity in the viewers about the actual filming sites of ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.’ If you have been wondering about the same, we have got you covered!

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Filming Locations

‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ was filmed in Northern Ireland, England, and Iceland, specifically in County Antrim, County Down, East Sussex, and Northumberland. As per reports, the principal photography for the Chris Pine starrer commenced in early April 2021 and wrapped up in August of the same year. The production team handpicked some unique sites, mainly across Northern Ireland, while scouting suitable locations for the film that could stand in for the Forgotten Realms seamlessly. So, let’s navigate the fictional setting closely and figure out the specific locations that appear in the action movie!

County Antrim, Northern Ireland

A huge chunk of ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ was lensed across County Antrim, with the filming unit mainly setting up camp in and around the capital of Northern Ireland, Belfast. Since the movie includes a very high amount of fantastical elements, be it the creatures or locations, and required a lot of CGI, the production team utilized the facilities of the Titanic Studios on Queens Road in Belfast.

With around 106,500 square feet of studio space and 37,100 square feet of office space, Titanic Studios is known to be one of the largest film studios in Europe. It also consists of an extensive backlot area, making it a suitable filming site for different kinds of productions. Moreover, the premise of a couple of castles was utilized to shoot some on-location scenes, including Carrickfergus Castle on Marine Highway in the large town of Carrickfergus and Glenarm Castle at 2 Castle Lane in Glenarm, Ballymena. Also, the locales of Ballintoy Beach in Ballintoy and The Hidden Village of Galboly on Garron Road in Carnlough, Ballymena, feature in various scenes of the fantasy movie.

County Down, Northern Ireland

The filming unit of ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ also traveled to the south of County Antrim to County Down to record additional portions for the movie. They set up camp at various historical sites and lensed on-location scenes in and around Clandeboye Estate on Belfast Road in Bangor, Castle Ward in Strangford, Downpatrick, and Myra Castle near Downpatrick.

In addition, Tollymore Forest Park on Bryansford Road in Newcastle served as another key production location. To give the cast members a quick taste of what the game is all about, they were made to play a long game of D&D for several hours when they first arrived in Ireland. Reportedly, this exercise also allowed the directors to incorporate some of the actual traits that they saw in the game into the characters of the movie.

England

For shooting purposes, the production team moved to England as well, specifically to the town of Seaford in East Sussex. They even set up camp in Alnwick Castle in the market town of Alnwick in Northumberland to lens some important sequences for ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.’ Unfortunately, the castle is temporarily closed as of writing.

Iceland

To shoot the opening scenes of the movie, some limited members of the filming unit traveled to Iceland, specifically to South Iceland. They reportedly captured the breathtaking nature and picturesque views of Iceland and used them as backdrops for the fantastical story.

