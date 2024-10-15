Eric Finch: Where is Elisabeth Finch’s Brother Now?

As a three-part documentary series delving deep into the baffling tale of disgraced television writer Elisabeth Finch (‘Grey’s Anatomy’), Peacock’s ‘Anatomy of Lies’ is truly unlike any other. That’s because it incorporates not just archival footage but also exclusive interviews from those close to the matter to really shine a light upon the way she fabricated various parts of her life. However, despite having since conceded her lies, the one claim she still vehemently maintains is that she was brutally assaulted by her brother throughout her childhood, causing her to have post-traumatic stress disorder.

Eric Finch Has Never Publicly Spoken on the Allegations Against Him

It was in 2012 when Cherry Hill, New Jersey native Elisabeth first began coming forward with claims regarding her personal as well as medical experiences, shocking everyone to the core. That’s because one of the first things this then-rising Hollywood writer publicly revealed was that she had an extremely rare form of bone cancer called chondrosarcoma, which was terminal. The truth is she already had an up close and personal experience with cancer since her mother had successfully battled it while she was younger, but she kept her family at arm’s length instead of relying on them for support.

This included her elder brother, a practicing medical professional named Eric Michael Finch. In fact, according to reports, he had even made it clear he wanted to speak to Elisabeth’s oncologists about her treatment plans, yet she wouldn’t let him. However, as per the Los Angeles-based television writer, it wasn’t until 2019 that she understood why she had trouble depending on him and their parents while in an in-patient trauma treatment center. She allegedly came to the realization a majority of her issues stemmed from the intense physical abuse she endured as a child at her brother’s hands — abuse that their parents reportedly ignored.

“It wasn’t just casual sibling rivalry stuff,” Eisabeth candidly asserted in a 2022 interview with The Ankler, indicating the abuse she went through was both physical and emotional. “There were two things going on: one, my brother was abusing me, and two, my parents weren’t listening.” She then stated, “Eric was very… Even saying his name is hard. He was very good at doing things that were terrorizing and physical, but not enough to leave marks,” meaning there was never any evidence with which she could prove her declarations. Yet, despite all these severe, possibly life-altering allegations, her brother never once publicly responded to her.

Elisabeth Finch Once Claimed Her Brother Died By Suicide

While it’s likely the relationship between Elisabeth and Eric was not what it once was following her claims of abuse, no one could have ever imagined she would later declare he died by suicide. It was in 2022 that she left the writer’s room of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ in a hurry, just to send an e-mail to the staff that explained she had rushed out upon receiving the news her brother had shot himself. “He was on life support for a short while but ultimately did not survive,” the e-mail continued, in part. “I say this not bc I need or want anything from anyone. I’m not a delicate flower or whatever. I just want people to know I’m still here, still part of the team.”

As if that’s not enough, as per records, Elisabeth then confided in a few of her fellow writer friends that Eric knew exactly where to shoot himself if he wanted to die quickly because he was a doctor. However, she allegedly expressed, he instead deliberately ensured that he would be placed on life support, forcing her to be the one to pull the plug on him in his final act of manipulative abuse.

But alas, the truth is Eric never even attempted suicide — Elisabeth’s then-partner, Jennifer “Jenn” Beyer’s estranged husband/alleged abuser, Brendan Beyer, was the one to have died in such a way. Therefore, she essentially made this trauma her own. We should also specify that these two women had first met in the aforementioned in-patient trauma treatment facility in Arizona in 2019.

Eric Finch is Still a Practicing Medical Professional

Although a native of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Eric is seemingly splitting his time between Sebastian in Indian River County, Florida, and Collegeville in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, these days as a fully licensed pediatrician. From what we can tell, this 2002 Rutgers Medical School graduate did his residency at the Children’s Hospital of Orange County in California until 2004 before moving on to the St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Eric then specialized as a general pediatrician to provide primary care for children, infants, as well as adolescents, before now being affiliated with the University of Florida’s Health Flagler Hospital and Pennsylvania’s Montgomery Hospital Medical Center. However, we should mention that this American Board of Pediatrics certified doctor’s Pennsylvania State Medical License expires in 2024, whereas his Florida State Medical License expires in 2025. So, if he wishes to continue practicing, he would need to get them renewed soon.

Read More: Maya and Van Beyer: Where Are Jenn Beyer’s Kids Now?