Esai Morales’s ‘Coyote’ Has Begun Filming in Albuquerque and Nogales

‘Coyote,’ a border action drama starring Esai Morales, has begun filming in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Nogales, Arizona. Per Prinz is helming the project based on a script he wrote with Adam J. Goldstein. The story follows Hernán Barroca (Morales), a weathered ex-smuggler who gets pulled back into the dangerous world he had left behind considerably long ago. When Hernán helps a woman named Julia and her young daughter, Maribel, navigate treacherous borderlands, they inadvertently pop up on the radar of a ruthless trafficking syndicate. As his past and present collide- with U.S. Border Patrol agent Bradley joining the pursuit as well- Hernán must rely on his cunningness and grit to survive, take the woman and her daughter to safety, and find redemption, if that’s possible.

Esai Morales’s latest performance was as the antagonist Gabriel in ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.’ He also played the part in ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.’ Other recent movies he has been a part of are ‘Crescent City,’ ‘Master Gardener,’ ‘Art of Love,’ and ‘Senior Moment.’ His fans will know him as Jorge Castillo from ‘How to Get Away with Murder,’ Slade Wilson / Deathstroke in ‘Titans,’ and NCIS Deputy Director Louis Ochoa in ‘NCIS: Los Angeles.’ We will next see him as Abe in Brock Harris’s 1895-set Western drama ‘Cottonmouth,’ co-starring Ron Perlman and Jonathan Lipnicki.

Per Prinz is making his feature directorial debut with ‘Coyote.’ He has previously directed the short films ‘Sold,’ which is about a woman’s ultimate sacrifice, and ‘Blood,’ which is about a man struggling to accept God‘s forgiveness. He worked as a cinematographer on Steven Luke’s war drama ‘Wunderland’ and Andrew Kightlinger’s sci-fi action flick ‘Dust of War.’

Albuquerque will serve as the base for Disney+ Pilot ‘Holes’ and ‘The Carnival at the End of Days,’ starring Johnny Depp. Nogales served as a setting for movies like ‘Traffic,’ starring Michael Douglas and Benicio del Toro, and ‘The Hangover Part III,’ featuring Bradley Cooper.

Read More: Tulsa King Season 4 Starts Filming in Atlanta and Oklahoma this November