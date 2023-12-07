Ethan Coen to Reportedly Direct ‘Honey Don’t’ Next

Ethan Coen is reportedly set to direct ‘Honey Don’t.’ The shooting of the feature film will start in New Mexico early next year. Although the plot of the same is currently under wraps, the movie is expected to be the second project in his lesbian B-movie trilogy and a follow-up to the upcoming road movie ‘Drive-Away Dolls.’ The project is penned by Ethan and his wife Tricia Cooke, who also co-wrote the first film with the director.

Back in June this year, Ethan confirmed that his next film after ‘Drive-Away Dolls’ will be the second part of his trilogy. “Over the past 20 years, we [Ethan and Cooke] have been writing this lesbian B movie trilogy. Not really a trilogy, but the idea was to write three queer B movies that I always thought would just kind of sit in the drawer and our kids would look at one day when they were old and get some laughs. And now we’ve made one of them,” Cooke told Collider about the film series.

“And we have another one written. The problem with writing two is then you’re obliged to do a third because nobody does two. You gotta do a trilogy. I don’t even know the word for two corresponding to a trilogy,” Ethan added, joining Cooke, about the movie.

The project will be Ethan’s second movie as a solo feature film director. Before ‘Drive-Away Dolls,’ the filmmaker helmed the documentary ‘Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind,’ a compilation of pre-existing interviews with the legendary singer-songwriter Jerry Lee Lewis. Ethan parted ways with his brother Joel Coen after the 2018 anthology movie ‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.’ Since then, Joel penned and directed Apple TV+’s Shakespeare adaptation ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth.’ The two brothers will reunite to write and direct ‘The Zebra Striped Hearse,’ a film adaptation of Ross Macdonald’s novel of the same name.

Cooke previously worked in the editing department of several movies by the Coen brothers, starting with ‘Miller’s Crossing.’ She co-edited renowned movies such as ‘The Big Lebowski,’ ‘O Brother, Where Art Thou?’ and ‘The Man Who Wasn’t There’ with the brothers, who have been editing their films using the pseudonym Roderick Jaynes.

‘Honey Don’t’ will be distributed by Focus Features, which will also release ‘Drive-Away Dolls’ on February 23, 2024. The film, which revolves around two friends who embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, stars Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan. Matt Damon, Pedro Pascal, Beanie Feldstein, Colman Domingo, Bill Camp, and Joey Slotnick also feature in the comedy-drama.

