Every Year After Ending Explained: Does Charlie Die?

‘Every Year After’ is a romance drama series that centres around first love and second chances. Persephone “Percy” Fraser is an obituary writer whose usual MO involves wrong decisions and short-lived hook-ups. Therefore, her life is in for a shakeup when a gut-wrenching death calls her back to Barry’s Bay, the lake town where she spent most of her summers growing up. The town is also home to Sam Florek, Percy’s former childhood best friend, who was also the love of her life. In fact, it’s his mother’s funeral that is the reason behind her return to the town. As this tragedy reinjects the duo into each other’s orbit, their past, full of heartbreak, and future, ripe with tentative hope, unravel simultaneously. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Every Year After Recap

The night of her best friend’s engagement party, Percy Fraser receives a tragic phone call from Charlie Florek. His mother, the woman who was like a second mom to the writer in her teenage years, has just passed away. The phone call comes with an extended invitation to attend the funeral at Barry’s Bay. Percy shares a complicated relationship with the town and the Florek family. Her family started spending their summer vacations at their lakehouse in town in 2011. That was the same year she met Sam Florek and his older brother Charlie. The former, who was closer in age to her, quickly became one of her closest friends. The two would spend their summers together every year, sharing horror movies, friendship bracelets, and their love for the local lake. Eventually, their friendship turned into a young romance, until it inevitably crashed and burned.

Percy, who partially blames herself for the way things unraveled between her and Sam, hasn’t been to the lake town since their breakup before college. Still, she and her best friend, Chantal, decide to visit the town in the week leading up to the funeral. Off the bat, she runs into Delilah, her former best friend, who is apparently now married and owns her own lake house in the area. Additionally, although she tries to avoid a reunion with Sam, it’s only a matter of time before they cross paths again. However, the overwhelming joy of seeing her ex again is immediately undercut by the discovery of the fact that he has a girlfriend, Taylor. Once Percy offers her help in arranging the funeral and drafting Sue’s obituary, she and Sam naturally end up spending more time together, which seems like a recipe for disaster.

Therefore, after a near-kiss incident, Percy decides to leave the town for good. However, she’s stopped by Sue’s estate lawyer, who informs her that she would need to be present for the reading of the will. The next day, she learns that Sue has left her restaurant, The Tavern, to her instead of her sons. This creates substantial friction between her and the brothers, especially when the writer entertains the idea of keeping the business for herself. Around the same time, she also discovers that Delilah is actually in the middle of a separation from her husband and is eyeing the restaurant as a new project to undertake. Meanwhile, Sam tries to put Percy and their shared history out of his mind by taking the ultimate step to prove he has moved on: proposing to Taylor. Nonetheless, when the moment comes, he backs out after realizing he’s still in love with the other woman.

As a result, Sam seeks Percy out, confessing his persisting love for her. In the face of his confession, the latter realizes she must come clean about a crucial aspect of their past that she has always kept from him. During their last summer together, in the aftermath of their breakup, Percy hooked up with Charlie. Even though their entanglement was meaningless and solitary, both knew that the knowledge of it would absolutely crush Sam. For the same reason, Percy cut herself entirely out of the Florecks’ life and Barry’s Bay. Once Sam learns about this monumental betrayal, he realizes he can’t ever look at his ex-girlfriend or his brother ever again. Thus, Sue’s upcoming funeral becomes the last time he plans on ever seeing either again in his life. Still, even as the trio returns to their own lives in the aftermath, their connected past continues to have an immovable hold on them.

Every Year After Ending: What Happens to Charlie? Does He Die?

Once Sam learns about Charlie and Percy’s one-night stand, he feels like he has been backstabbed by two of the most important people in his life. The fact that they kept it a secret from him for almost a decade and that the heartbreaking truth is coming out in the lead-up to his mother’s funeral is salt to the wound. Regardless of their best intentions, Sam can’t see it in himself to forgive either of the involved parties. Therefore, when it comes down to it, he decides to cut them both out of his life. With Percy, it’s easier, considering they had been virtual strangers for the last ten years anyway. However, his big brother’s betrayal is harder to accept. Charlie already has a bad reputation for himself as a player and a womanizer. As such, the fact that he chose to sleep with the girl Sam has been in love with all his life hits that much harder.

In the end, this creates a fissure in the Floreck brothers’ relationship that seems impossible to overcome. Thus, Sam returns to his life as a medical resident while Charlie returns to his hedge fund. Despite being the only family either of them has left, they become estranged. The after-effects of this estrangement manifest as workaholism for the older brother, who throws himself into progressing in his career. He starts putting in late hours at the office to the point where he barely ever leaves. Eventually, a reminder of his heartache arrives from the most unexpected of places: his boss’ wall of photographs. Coincidentally enough, one of the photographs seems to be of Charlie, Sam, and Percy at the lake on the Florecks’ father’s boat.

The instance appears to be a complete coincidence, but it brings up some complicated feelings for the oldest Floreck. One night, before leaving the office, he visits the same photograph in a moment of reminiscence. However, things take a turn when he suffers an attack. From the way he grasps at his chest and his right hand, it’s fair to assume this might be a heart attack. The Floreck brothers lost their father in much the same way, so it would make sense for the eldest son to have inherited some of the same heart condition. Furthermore, his recent overworking tendencies, paired with simultaneously losing his mother and brother, are bound to have had an impact on his health. As the season ends, Charlie’s demise remains up in the air without any concrete resolution.

Do Percy and Sam Get Back Together?

From the get-go, Percy’s return to Barry’s Bay significantly circles around the possibility of her getting back together with Sam. In fact, she admits that she had always fantasized about returning to the lake town and reigniting her romance with the only man she has ever loved. However, things aren’t quite so simple between the two ex-best friends. Percy and Sam have a boatload of history together. They don’t simply share a past as lovers. They were also each other’s closest and oldest friends. They understand each other in a way that no one ever has before. Although their reunion as adults is tainted by the sourness of their separation, there are pockets of moments when the duo fall back into their easy dynamic.

These are the moments when their undying love for each other and inability to stay away reveal themselves. Yet, once Percy reveals the truth about her one-night stand with Charlie, it does irreparable damage to the possibility of her future with Sam. She has always known that the younger Floreck brother would never forgive her for the betrayal of sleeping with his brother. This is a major reason why she has kept her distance from him and Barry’s Bay all these years. Nonetheless, once he explicitly confesses that he still has feelings for her and wants to be together again, she can’t continue keeping the secret from him any longer. In doing so, she ensures that Sam will never be able to look at her the same way ever again.

Still, there are many things unresolved between them, a majority of them fuelled by romantic tension. As a result, in the aftermath of Sue’s funeral and wake, Sam and Percy inevitably end up giving in to the attraction that has been building between them since the latter’s return to the lake town. Even so, afterward, both know they don’t actually have a future together. Neither ever stopped loving each other and likely never will. Nevertheless, Sam can’t simply overlook the hurt that Percy has caused him by making the intentional decision to sleep with his brother of all people all those years ago. For the same reason, they decide to part ways and return to the lives they had been living all these years in the other’s absence.

Yet, this separation only lasts so long. The last time they parted ways, Sam was in the dark about the real reason why Percy decided to cut ties with him. Likewise, she is too riddled by the weight of her own guilt to make the first move and reach out herself. This time around, things are different. There is a unique honesty between the two that hasn’t always existed. Sam knows that Percy still loves him and wants him in her life. As such, a good few months after Sue’s funeral, Sam does what he said he wouldn’t do and makes a comeback to Barry’s Bay, where he finds Percy once again. Their reunion promises as much a platonic homecoming as it does the possibility of romance. For now, all that matters is that Sam is choosing to return to a life with Percy in it. Whether or not this means a rekindling of their love remains yet to be seen.

Does Percy Get the Tavern? Does She Return to Barry’s Bay?

Initially, when Sue’s will reveals that she has left The Tavern to Percy, it creates a substantial amount of drama. Even though the writer used to be an important aspect of the Florecks’ lives, she walked out on them in 2016, never to look back again. Therefore, the brothers are confused as to why their mother would make such a drastic decision, especially since it forces Percy back into the ecosystem of Barry’s Bay. This also indirectly puts her back into Sam and Charlie’s orbits. In reality, the decision has nothing to do with Sue’s love for her sons and everything to do with the special connection she shared with the young girl. Growing up as Sam’s best friend, Percy basically adopted Sue as a secondary mother figure.

Sue loved Percy as much as she loved her boys and made sure the latter knew that when she started dating Sam. While she was happy for them finding love and happiness in each other, she also wanted them to continue seeking their self-actualized success. As such, much like Percy’s own parents, Sue could tell that Barry’s Bay had a unique effect on her. It brought out the young girls’ creativity in a way no other place on Earth could. Percy did some of her best writing in the town while driving herself to face and overcome new challenges. For the same reason, in her absence, Sue wanted to impart to Percy a viable reason to keep the special town in her life. Still, even though the writer owns the restaurant legally, she decides to leave it with the brothers out of respect.

By the end, Sam realizes how much Barry’s Bay, and by extension The Tavern, means to Percy. For the same reason, he sends her the key to the place, along with his unspoken blessing for her to overtake the business. Thus, Percy, along with Delilah, ends up taking over The Tavern, fixing it up, and renovating it with new ideas. This process also allows Percy to move back to Barry’s Bay in a more permanent capacity. Her return bears fruit almost instantly as her creativity and writing prowess return to her in full force. Ultimately, Percy lands a publishing deal as a horror writer and also secures a promising future for The Tavern as the new hotspot in town.

Why Did Percy and Charlie Hook Up? Why Did Sam Break Up With Her?

One of the most intriguing aspects of everything that unravels between Percy and the Floreck brothers stems from the incident that solidified her estrangement from the family. Despite knowing each other all their lives, Percy and Charlie never really had any substantial chemistry. She was Sam’s best friend, and he was his big brother. Thus, their dynamic always landed on a spectrum supported by the same. That is, until everything changed in the summer of 2026. By then, Percy and Sam had been dating on and off for a few years. The latter had a habit of getting into his head about their relationship and calling it off under the pretense of saving their friendship.

Furthermore, Sam wasn’t a stranger to keeping secrets from his girlfriend. As such, he hadn’t told her about the summer intensive he’s supposed to be a part of as part of his attempts to get college credit before the semester starts. Therefore, it isn’t until Percy arrives in town, ready to spend the last summer of her life before college with her boyfriend, that Sam finally breaks the news to her. Instead of having the whole summer, the couple will only have two weeks together. Afterward, it’s back to video chats and long-distance texts for the duo. Sam assures that nothing will change between them, and they will be able to make it work. However, it isn’t long before his calls become sparse and his texts dry.

In order to take her mind off her devolving relationship, Percy ends up spending more and more time with Charlie, who has taken up fixing up his father’s boat as a summer-long project. This allows the duo a unique opportunity to forge a dynamic outside of Sam. Eventually, the other shoe drops when Sam dumps Percy over a cold, well-crafted email. Naturally, the writer doesn’t take the breakup well. Sam cites distractions from academics and the impossibility of long-distance relationships as the reason behind the dumping. For Percy, this is another instance of her childhood best friend sending her mixed signals and keeping her on a hook. Thus, in her heartbreak, she settles for the nearest comfort, which will conveniently also hurt her ex-boyfriend: hooking up with his older brother, Charlie.

Read More: Where is Every Year After Filmed? All Shooting Locations