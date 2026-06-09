Where is Every Year After Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Adapted from ‘Every Summer After’ by Carley Fortune, Prime Video’s ‘Every Year After’ is a romantic drama series created by Amy B. Harris and Leila Gerstein. The narrative centers on a young obituary writer named Percy Fraser, who left Barry’s Bay more than a decade earlier and moved to Seattle. When she spent her summers in Barry’s Bay for six years, she vacationed with the Florek brothers — Sam and Charlie. Her close friendship with Sam soon turned into something more as they fell for each other. However, their romance didn’t last long as Percy was taken away from Barry’s Bay.

Now residing in Seattle, Percy returns to Barry’s Bay after receiving the tragic news of Sue Florek’s passing. Besides confronting her past mistakes and memories in the town, she must also face her first love, Sam Florek. As the former lovers reconnect over the week leading up to the memorial, Percy faces new challenges and choices. Most of the drama unfolds in the town of Barry’s Bay, which serves as the bridge between Percy and her bond with the Florek brothers. Meanwhile, her life in the bustling city of Seattle reflects the change in her personality through the years.

Every Year After Filming Locations

‘Every Year After’ is primarily shot in British Columbia, especially across Greater Vancouver. According to reports, principal photography for the debut season of the romantic show got underway in June 2025 under the working title ‘Meet Cute’ and concluded in September or October of the same year.

Greater Vancouver, British Columbia

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Every Year After’ were reportedly lensed in Greater Vancouver, including in the city of Vancouver. In order to depict the scenes set in the city of Seattle, the production team utilized the modern locales and architecture of Vancouver. Its tall skyscrapers and bustling streets served as the ideal stand-in for Seattle. For instance, the exterior of The Stack at 1133 Melville Street seemingly doubled as the office where Percy works as an obituary writer. The strategic establishing shots of Vancouver might also feature a few buildings and landmarks, such as Harbor Center, Living Shangri-La, Vancouver House, One Wall Center, and more. The filming unit of the romantic series also traveled to the municipality of North Vancouver, situated on the North Shore of the Burrard Inlet.

To be specific, the cast and crew members set up camp at North Shore Studios at 555 Brooksbank Avenue and made the most of its facilities. Formerly known as Lions Gate Studios, the film studio is home to eight purpose-built sound stages, seven buildings with production office space, and four backlot sets, making it one of the favorite filming destinations for filmmakers in Greater Vancouver. During the shooting process, the production team was also spotted taping numerous important scenes on the island municipality of Bowen Island and the Deep Cove area in the easternmost part of the District of North Vancouver. Apart from ‘Every Year After,’ Greater Vancouver has hosted the production of many film and TV projects, including ‘Eternity,’ ‘She’s the Man,’ ‘The Age of Adaline,’ ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,’ ‘Virgin River,’ and ‘Off Campus.’

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