Evin Ahmad From Who is Erin Carter: Everything We Know

Created by Jack Lothian, ‘Who is Erin Carter?’ is a thrilling female-led show that follows the story of Erin Collantes, a British teacher living in Spain. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she finds herself in the middle of a supermarket heist. The intense character of Erin is brought to life by Evin Ahmad, a talented actress who has carved a niche for herself in the industry with her exceptional skills.

The multi-faceted personality possesses a captivating mix of talent, charisma, and diversity, which has led her to leave an indelible mark on the world of cinema. From her early life to her professional career, her journey is one worth exploring, and that’s why we dug around and unearthed the facets that make Evin the captivating person she is today!

Evin Ahmad’s Age, Ethnicity, Family, and Background

Hailing from the picturesque city of Stockholm, Sweden, Evin Ahmad was born on December 3, 1990, and has a rich tapestry of multicultural heritage that has helped her define her roots and get a unique perspective on life. At the age of 33, she stands as a testament to the power of embracing one’s cultural heritage and creating a name in the world of entertainment. She can speak several languages, including Swedish, Arabic, Kurdish, Spanish, and English.

Her father, Adel Ahmad, is an accomplished actor from Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, and her mother, Narin Hamada, hails from Afrin, Syria. This blend of Kurdish and Arabian threads, along with growing in the culturally diverse backdrop of Sweden, has given her a unique sense of perspective. She has two siblings, a brother named Aran Ahmad and a sister whose name she hasn’t revealed. When her family used to visit Syria during the summers, she used to get mad at her parents for not taking her to places where the kids from her school went. At night, she used to steal her mom’s phone to call her friends and tell them that she missed them because she was afraid that they would forget about her. The call would only last one minute because calling Europe was so expensive at that time.

Evin attended a private secondary school in Stockholm, which embarked her on a path of intellectual growth. But it was at Stockholm Academy of Dramatic Arts where she laid the groundwork for her transformation into a versatile, talented actress. While talking to the people at HeyUGuys, Evin recalled the time she fell in love with the craft, saying, “I didn’t know that you could become an actress. I didn’t know that it was an actual job. I was actually 14 or 15 when my teacher told me that they are making this movie and I think you will be perfect for that role.” She further added, “When we started to do the audition, I just felt like the time went so quickly, and she was like, we are done, and I was like, no, we can do more stuff. So I guess that is when I fell in love with the art form.”

Evin Ahmad’s Profession

Evin’s rise to prominence in the world of cinema has been nothing short of meteoric. She made her debut in 2007 with the film ‘Till Slut’, in which she gave a brilliant performance and hinted at the greatness that lay ahead of her. The role that truly thrust her into the spotlight was of Leya in ‘Snabba Cash,’ a Swedish Netflix series. Initially, she didn’t think that people would be interested in a Swedish show, but the response the show got was amazing. “Making the remake was quite frightening because I didn’t really know how it was going to land, but luckily, it landed pretty well,” she said in an interview with OnePress TV. This show helped her get American agents and even led her to receive a Shooting Star honor at the Berlin Film Festival. Her portrayal resonated with the audience and showcased her ability to carry complex characters and narratives. With subsequent roles in ‘Quicksand,’ ‘The Rain’, ‘112 Aina’, and ‘Den of Thieves 2’, her career trajectory continues to roar.

In an interview with Rudaw, Evin talked about her roles reflecting her Swedish heritage, saying, “When I am given a role to play, I shouldn’t be viewed differently. I should be viewed as a Swede.” She is very careful about choosing her roles. “When I see the script of a movie, for example, titled ‘Honor Killing,’ I see it as degrading to Kurdish women, and I refuse to play in such movies,” she said. “We must not accept all roles. The image they have created in their minds about us must be changed,” she insisted. Evin is also not afraid to stand for what she believes in. She mentioned the time she heard that police were searching for asylum seekers to deport them. She said, “When I heard this, I immediately went to a metro station to fight for the asylum seekers.”

Evin Ahmad’s Fiance

Even though her professional journey has been well-documented, Evin Ahmad’s personal life, particularly matters related to her heart, has always remained somewhat of a mystery. However, her fans would be delighted to know that the talented personality has been in a relationship with Swedish actor Ardalan Esmaili for over eight years now. Not just that, the two have also taken the next step in their commitment to each other and got engaged sometime in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Though Evin and Ardalan don’t really put their love on display by sharing adorable pictures of the two on their respective social media profiles, they certainly appear at events to celebrate their love.

Over the years, the couple has made a few appearances together on the red carpet at various events. During one such appearance at the ELLE Gala in April 2023, the pair was asked a bunch of questions about their relationship, and they gladly obliged. For the uninitiated, Evin and Ardalan also share screenspace in Netflix’s ‘Snabba Cash,’ where the former essays the character of Leya, while the latter can be seen in the role of Jamal.

