‘Extraction 3’ Starts Filming in Australia in June

One of Netflix’s biggest franchises is moving forward with production, with ‘Extraction 3’ setting a production date. The epic action movie will be shot in Australia between June 1 and October 9 this year. Sam Hargrave, who directed the first two ‘Extraction’ movies, will direct this one as well. Chris Hemsworth will be back as mercenary/kidnapping extractor Tyler Rake.

The first movie, ‘Extraction,’ had Rake rescue the teenage son of an Indian crime lord from Bangladesh. The second movie, ‘Extraction 2,’ shows how Rake rescues the family of another crime lord from a prison in Georgia. The third movie is expected to raise the stakes of Rake’s lifestyle and deliver even cooler action sequences, a hallmark of the franchise.

Hemsworth’s latest outing was as jewel thief James Davis in Bart Layton’s heist thriller ‘Crime 101.’ The story follows Davis, who gets involved with an insurance broker during his final heist, while a relentless detective pursues him. The cast also includes Halle Berry, Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, Nick Nolte, and Monica Barbaro. Upcoming projects of Hemsworth include ‘Avengers: Doomsday,’ where he will be back as Thor, ‘Subversion,’ a submarine action movie by Patrick Vollrath, Paul King’s Disney movie ‘Prince Charming,’ Matt Ross’s crime drama ‘Kockroach,’ co-starring Channing Tatum, and an untitled Transformers/G.I. Joe Crossover movie, which will be directed by Steven Caple Jr., who helmed ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.’

Sam Hargrave, besides the ‘Extraction’ movies, also directed several episodes of the Apple TV+ show ‘The Last Frontier,’ featuring Jason Clarke as US Marshal Frank Remnick, who deals with a prison transport plane crash full of violent inmates. His upcoming project is the John Cena-starrer ‘Matchbox the Movie,’ based on the iconic toy automobiles. It will be released on Apple TV+ on October 9, 2026.

Australia served as the base for ‘Extraction 2.’ Other recent action flicks shot there include Netflix’s ‘War Machine,’ Prime Video’s ‘The Bluff’ and Play Dirty,’ and ‘Anaconda.’

