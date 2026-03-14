Fatal Seduction: Who Really Killed Samson: Jacob or Sandra?

‘Fatal Seduction’ season 3 introduces a new facet of Jacob’s past, which ends up putting him in a dangerous predicament in the present. This comes in the form of Sandra, a character who initially enters the narrative as Nandi’s therapist and is later revealed to be the mastermind plotting her and Jacob’s downfall. As it turns out, the latter shares a scandalous history with the other woman, one involving an extramarital affair, a betrayal, and a murder. The two are directly responsible for the death of Samson, Sandra’s husband, who was also like a father to young Jacob. However, even as the narrative delves deeper into the complicated relationship between the two partners-in-crime, it leaves the details of their criminal past fairly ambiguous. For the same reason, Samson’s death becomes one of the larger unsolved mysteries of the season. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Samson Died Shortly After Discovering Sandra’s Affair With Jacob

Samson plays a complex role in Jacob’s life. Shortly after his father committed suicide, the latter had to undergo psychiatric sessions for his mental health. During this time, his therapist, Sandra, took an interest in the young boy, recognizing his potential. As such, she and her husband ended up taking Jacob in, making them a part of their family. They put him through school and gave him opportunities that wouldn’t have been in his cards otherwise. However, the young boy ended up betraying their trust in his young adulthood. He was eager to exact revenge for his father’s demise, which is why he stole from the couple’s house and ran away to start a new life.

However, after Jacob cleared his father’s name and avenged his memory, he once again found himself alone. As such, he ended up returning to Samson and Sandra with a bag of money, the same amount that he had first stolen from them. After he explained the situation, the duo decided to give him a second chance. Yet, this time around, the therapist had much more devious plans for him. As it turns out, she had been grooming Jacob since his childhood, waiting for him to grow into an adult man who idolized her. Therefore, now that he returns, Sandra makes a move on him and turns their relationship into a sexual affair. Nonetheless, it only took so long for Samson to find out about the infidelity happening under his own roof. In the aftermath, the older man grows furious and tries to punish Jacob, but ends up losing his own life.

Jacob and Sandra’s Have Opposing Recollections of the Murder

After Samson discovers Jacob and Sandra’s affair, he tries to hunt down his wife’s killer with his gun. Unfortunately for him, he’s the one who ends up taking a bullet to the heart. Afterward, the widow frames his death to make it look like the tragic outcome of a violent home invasion. While much of the events surrounding the patriarch’s death remain fact-based, Sandra and Jacob’s version of the story diverges in its details. When the latter recounts the events to Nandi, he claims that the therapist followed her husband and her lover to the basement, where Samson had his gun trained on the younger man.

In the end, she pulled the trigger on him, saving Jacob’s life in exchange for her husband’s. Alternatively, Sandra shares a different account of the same exact incident. In a conversation with Vuyo, she claims that after Jacob and Samson got in a brawl, the younger man took the older man’s gun and killed him on the spot. Both versions of the stories create a similar outcome. Samson dies, Jacob and Sandra’s affair ends, and the latter begins to regret her actions, of either killing her husband or covering up his murder, only for her lover to leave her.

Nonetheless, the specifics of the death, namely who pulled the trigger, remain unknown. The narrative leaves this to be an unsolved mystery on purpose, urging viewers to draw their own conclusions based on their perception of the two characters. Throughout the show, Jacob proves himself to be a dangerous individual who is capable of murder. In fact, as the conclusion of season 3 reveals, that’s exactly what he does with the case of Kim, his ex-fiance, whom he murdered only to shed the blame first on Nandi, then Sandra. Therefore, it’s not difficult to imagine he might have killed someone else to save himself.

On the other hand, Sandra proves herself to be a master manipulator from the very beginning. She creates an elaborate web of lies for her own ulterior motives. Furthermore, her entire relationship with Jacob remains abusive on some level, given the fact that she had groomed him since he was a young boy. Thus, it’s easy to imagine either character could have been the one to deliver Samson to his fate. Ultimately, preserved ambiguity around the storyline showcases the deceitful natures of Sandra and Jacob as well as the many smoke and mirrors surrounding their characterizations.

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