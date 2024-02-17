Fight to Survive: Where Are The Contestants Now?

‘Fight to Survive,’ a reality competition hosted by Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, aired in 2023, featuring 17 contestants enduring harsh conditions on Taveuni Island for a shot at $250,000. As the series unfolded on The CW, viewers witnessed intense battles for resources. Now, a glimpse into the lives of these contestants reveals varied paths taken since the show’s end. From career shifts to personal endeavors, each participant navigates life in unique ways, showcasing resilience beyond the island.

J Ruiz Runs is a Real Estate Agent Today

J Ruiz, the triumphant winner of ‘Fight to Survive,’ has seamlessly transitioned from conquering brutal island conditions to establishing a fulfilling life. Renowned for his appearances on ‘American Ninja Warrior‘ seasons 6, 7, and 8, as well as ‘Broken Skull Challenge,’ he has further expanded his horizons. Currently, he shares insights about the vibrant Tampa Bay, Florida, lifestyle through his YouTube channel, ‘Living in Tampa Bay Florida.’ Covering everything from daily routines to the nuances of living in the region, J Ruiz provides a comprehensive view of his settled life in his new home.

Reflecting on his challenging journey on the remote island of Taveuni, Fiji, he shared a glimpse of his post-show experience. Having shed a significant amount of weight during the intense 25-day competition, primarily sustained by coconut and water, he described the ordeal as a profound test for both body and mind. Following his victory, he celebrated with a vacation in Mexico and Costa Rica, savoring the well-deserved break. Despite his triumphs, the personal front has seen changes. Previously associated with Amanda Areopagita, their social media interactions suggest a potential separation, although neither party has publicly addressed the matter. In December 2022, he also fulfilled a dream by acquiring his coveted 2023 C8 3LT convertible, a testament to his hard-earned success.

Tra’Mese Byrd AKA Missy Now Hosts Missy Channel Games

Tra’Mese Byrd, also known as Missy Byrd, brought her ‘Survivor‘ season 39 experience to a new level. Hosting the Missy Channel Games, she received the Courageous Veteran award at the Brainiac Bash Soiree Supporting Brain Health in January 2023, presented by the Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona. She candidly shared her emotional journey, humorously referencing her astrological sign and the challenges of dating on national television.

April 2023 marked a significant milestone for Missy as she embarked on the journey of building her own home, showcasing her independence and design skills in the process. Additionally, she ventured on a solo trip, adding another chapter to her post-reality TV adventures. Her pursuit of knowledge continued with studies in Radio, TV, Broadcasting, and Media at the Colorado Media School.

Amal Alyassiri Now Owns a Travel Agency

Amal Alyassiri, known for her appearance on ‘Naked and Afraid’ season 9, has evolved into a multi-faceted individual. As the owner of Jazmine Journeys Travel Agency, she has successfully blended her passion for exploration with entrepreneurship. A gym enthusiast, Amal finds solace in dancing and is a source of inspiration as a dedicated single mother to three children – Naseem, Neenah, and Navaun. Additionally, she has ventured into the realm of activewear through her association with Astoria Activewear.

Sarah Danser Has Found Her Soulmate

Sarah Danser, a seasoned participant from ‘Naked and Afraid’ season 8, ‘Naked and Afraid: Lost at Sea,’ ‘Naked and Afraid XL‘ season 4, and ‘Naked and Ghosted’ season 11, continues to live an adventurous life. Since her time on the show, she enthusiastically shared her new boating adventures, introducing her vessel, Ohana, to Kewalo Harbor. Her connection with the sea deepened, catching a beautiful striped marlin on their inaugural outing. In a heartfelt revelation in December 2023, Sarah declared finding her soulmate in Bailey. Her adventurous spirit extended to exploring the EV Nautilus, a deep-sea exploration vessel that provides a unique and immersive experience.

Makani Nalu Released Her First Album

Makani Nalu was previously featured on shows such as ‘Stranded with a Million Dollars,’ ‘Naked and Afraid’ season 10, and ‘Naked and Afraid XL’ season 6. Since her time on the intense survival-based shows, she has diversified her pursuits and achieved noteworthy milestones. In October 2022, she released her debut studio album, titled “Dreamer and a Drifter,” showcasing her talents beyond the realm of survival challenges. Makani has ventured into the music industry post-reality TV, frequently performing live concerts and gigs.

Her affiliation with We Are Third Bridge since June 2022 suggests a professional commitment, possibly blending her survival skills with a role in a related field. Currently residing in Venice, she has found love with Cristina Kaiser and remains an active dog mom to her furry companion, Kashi. Alongside her musical pursuits, she continues to express her artistic side through photography, capturing natural moments with an authentic lens.

Stephanie Gonzalez Continues to Embark Upon Aquatic Adventures

Stephanie Gonzalez, a standout contestant from ‘Survivor’ season 36, has taken her reality TV fame to new heights. Modeling for Coral Collective, she has become synonymous with aquatic adventures, earning her the self-proclaimed title of an Aquaholic. Her exploration of seas and beaches has not only defined her life but also catapulted her into the social media spotlight. The acknowledgment of her rising popularity came in the form of Khloe Kardashian featuring Stephanie in her Instagram stories, a testament to her growing influence. Recently, she got engaged in a paid partnership with Fabletics, showcasing her ability to seamlessly blend her love for fitness and fashion.

Keali’i “K” Ka’apana is An Instructor Even Today

Keali’i “K” Ka’apana, known for his appearance on ‘Called to the Wild,’ has transitioned from the wild landscapes to a certified instructor of various survival and tactical skills. With expertise in Wilderness and Urban Survival, Pistol and Rifle training, Firearm Safety, Hunter Education, and Krav Maga, Keali’i remains an integral part of Coast Tactical Training. As the Owner and CEO of Coach K’s Training, he continues to share his knowledge and passion for survival skills, contributing to the education and preparedness of others.

Nathaniel Allenby Runs an Online Shop For His Visual Art

Nathaniel Allenby, a dedicated survival enthusiast and visual artist, has founded two companies — Cirque Quirk and Allenby Arts. His engagement to Alexandra Allenby reflects personal joy, and as a father to two daughters, he is not only passionate about survival but also invested in building a family. His commitment to outdoor pursuits and creativity is evident through his entrepreneurial ventures.

Libby (Vincek) Petrucci is a Female Nutrition Specialist

Libby (Vincek) Petrucci, known for her appearance on ‘Survivor‘ season 36, has undergone a remarkable transformation post-reality TV. Emerging as a Certified Personal Trainer and Female Nutrition Specialist, she spearheads Light by Libby’s online fitness platform. Her multifaceted role includes serving as a spokesmodel at The Julie Freeman Agency and assuming the position of Social Media Coordinator at Home and Family. Her personal life has seen significant milestones, including her marriage to Steven Anthony Petrucci in October 2022. The couple welcomed their son, Luca Anthony Petrucci, in October 2023. Delving into the supplement industry with Bowman Nutrition, she showcases a dedication to holistic well-being.

Christina McQueen is a Head Writer Today

Christina McQueen, a participant in ‘Naked and Afraid’ season 4 and ‘Naked and Afraid XL’ season 5, has diversified her post-show endeavors. Currently serving as the Head Writer at Travel Writer and a Ballroom Dance Instructor at Ballroom University, Christina’s journey showcases a blend of creativity and physical expression. Her update on her father’s improved health adds a personal touch to her story, and her prior work with Harley Davidson until March 2023 underlines her diverse professional experiences.

Jonathan Monroe is Now a Hair and Beauty Influencer

Jonathan Monroe, known for his appearances on ‘Naked and Afraid’ season 7 and ‘Are You the One?’ season 8, has transitioned from the challenges of survival to the world of hair and beauty. Embracing his creative side, Jonathan is now actively involved in the hair and beauty industry, showcasing his talents and flair. Beyond his professional pursuits, Jonathan has embraced the role of an influencer, sharing insights into his daily life and industry experiences with his audience.

Robby Canton Like to Keep His Life Private

Robby Canton, a participant with a survivalist background, has chosen to maintain a private and low-profile life. While his time on reality TV showcased his survival skills, Robby has shifted his focus to the field of biology. Keeping his life discreet, Robby is dedicated to his work in biology, a path that aligns with his passion for understanding and appreciating the intricacies of the natural world.

Zane Kraetsch is a Hunting Guide Today

Zane Kraetsch, a memorable face from ‘Alone: The Beast,’ has ventured into entrepreneurship. As the owner of an Outdoor and Sporting Goods Company, he combines his love for the outdoors with a business venture. Additionally, he serves as a hunting guide, providing valuable experiences to outdoor enthusiasts. Zane’s personal life reflects a commitment to family, being happily married to Christina Marquart Kraetsch, and together, they are raising two children.

Yuda Abitbol is Making Strides as a Private Chef

Yuda Abitbol has turned his passion for culinary arts into a successful career as a private chef. The proud owner of a cooking and chef venture named Follow the Wai, he has left his mark in some of Honolulu’s finest restaurants. Beyond his culinary expertise, Yuda manages the Uptake Trading Company, showcasing his entrepreneurial spirit. Engaging with a broader audience, he runs a YouTube channel, offering glimpses into his culinary adventures and insights into the world of cooking. Furthermore, he is associated with the Chef Hui Sustainable Seafood Ambassador Program, demonstrating his commitment to sustainable and responsible practices within the culinary industry.

Afften DeShazer is a Certified Real Estate Expert

Color coordinated with my amethyst pic.twitter.com/j5Cjq5bhvY — Afften DeShazer (@AfftenDeShazer) February 19, 2018

Afften DeShazer, a familiar face from ‘Naked and Afraid’ season 4, has embraced a multifaceted life. Proudly claiming the title of a gym freak, Afften has immersed herself in the world of fitness. Beyond the confines of the gym, she has ventured into the real estate realm as a realtor in Chicago, showcasing her versatility. Notably, she has attained the certification of a real estate negotiating expert, underlining her commitment to excellence in her profession.

Dani Beau Has an Outdoor Equipment Store

Dani Beau, known for her appearances on ‘Naked and Afraid’ season 4 and 14, as well as ‘Naked and Afraid XL’ season 1, has crafted a unique journey. Taking her love for the outdoors to the next level, he is the proud owner of an outdoor equipment store located in Iceland. In addition to managing her business, she serves as a Search and Rescue Instructor and Wilderness Skills Teacher, sharing her expertise and knowledge with others. Dani’s journey reflects a harmonious blend of entrepreneurship and a passion for outdoor education.

Matthew Clarke Went on an Arctic Expedition

Matthew Clarke distinguished as a YouTube survivalist influencer, has embarked on an ambitious adventure, attempting to row the North West Passage. The sheer magnitude of this endeavor is highlighted by the fact that he spent an awe-inspiring 91 days in the Arctic landscape. Collaborating with Adam Riley, they pioneered a first in Arctic exploration, pushing the boundaries of human achievement. To support this daring expedition, Matthew and Adam have initiated a GoFundMe campaign, rallying the community for resources. Beyond his YouTube presence, he is the proud owner of Skote Outdoors, a Sports and Recreation Adventure Club, contributing to a sense of community engagement in outdoor pursuits.

Read More: Fight to Survive: Filming Locations of The CW Show