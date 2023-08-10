Where is The CW’s Fight to Survive Filmed?

Created by Kevin Lee, The CW’s ‘Fight to Survive’ is a survival reality TV series that pits together 17 competitors, including former contestants from other survival shows — ‘Survivor,’ ‘Alone,’ ‘Naked and Afraid,’ and ‘American Ninja Warrior.’ They must compete against one another for essential tools and resources, and survive 25 days on a secluded tropical island while dealing with harsh conditions in order to get their hands on a grand cash prize of $250,000.

Besides its uniquely competitive format, what makes it all the more entertaining are the host Akbar Gbajabiamila, and the dynamic cast of different reality personalities who clash for survival, making it an entertaining and addictive watch. With the picturesque landscape constantly in the backdrop, while the contestants indulge in numerous survival challenges, the viewers are bound to get curious about the filming sites of ‘Fight to Survive.’ If you are in the same boat, we have got you covered!

Fight to Survive Filming Locations

‘Fight to Survive’ is filmed in Fiji, seemingly in different parts of the island country. Principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the survival show seemingly commenced in late July 2022 and wrapped up after a month or so, in early September of the same year. Given the remote location of the island, it makes for a suitable filming site for a survival show such as ‘Fight to Survive.’ Now, let’s not waste time and dive right into the details of the specific locations that appear in The CW series!

Fiji

Situated in Melanesia, a part of Oceania in the South Pacific Ocean, Fiji is an island country that serves as the primary production location for ‘Fight to Survive.’ The production team supposedly sets up camp at various areas of the island where they construct a number of sets to hold survival challenges for the contestants of the reality show. Officially known as the Republic of Fiji, it consists of an archipelago of more than 330 islands, out of which around 110 are permanently inhabited.

Although Viti Levu is home to most of the population, its interior parts are sparsely inhabited due to its unfavorable terrains. Such areas in the island country are probably where the shooting of ‘Fight to Survive’ takes place. One of the crew members, Patrick Caligiuri, took to social media and acknowledged the fact that shooting on the island would not have been possible and smooth without the welcoming Fijian locals.

Read More: Best Survival Shows on Netflix