Fire Country Season 4 Begins Filming in Vancouver in the Summer

The Rain City will remain the base of a hit procedural series! The filming of the fourth season of CBS’ ‘Fire Country’ will begin in Vancouver, British Columbia, in the summer of 2025. Tia Napolitano will continue to serve as the showrunner of the series, created by Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot. Bill Purple will return as a director.

The third season of ‘Fire Country’ will be on air until March 14, 2025. In the midseason finale, titled ‘Promise Me,’ the crew members of Station 42 and Three Rock collaborate to combat a massive wildfire threatening the region. Their efforts lead them to the ranch owned by Elroy Edwards (Phil Morris), the father of Eve (Jules Latimer). Despite initial resistance, Elroy permits a controlled backburn on his property to halt the fire’s progression. However, an unexpected wind shift causes embers to ignite the barn, resulting in a devastating blaze that engulfs the ranch. This catastrophe exacerbates the strained relationship between Eve and her father, as he holds her accountable for the loss.

As the installment progresses, Bode (Max Thieriot) and Audrey (Leven Rambin) find themselves trapped by the encroaching flames on their first day as part of the Station 42 team. They seek refuge in a pool, attempting to protect themselves by staying submerged. Meanwhile, Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila), after a heated argument with Jake (Jordan Calloway), walks off without her gear and becomes surrounded by fire. Upon learning of her peril, her father, Manny (Kevin Alejandro), rushes to her aid despite the personal risks involved.

In the most recent season 3 episode, Bode and Jake embark on a routine risk assessment trip to the Trinity National Forest. Their excursion takes a perilous turn when they encounter Rafael, a man trapped under debris from a recent rockslide. Despite the looming threat of avalanches, Bode and Jake initiate a daring rescue mission.

The fourth installment is expected to delve deeper into the personal and professional challenges faced by the firefighters. The aftermath of the ranch fire will likely be a central theme, particularly focusing on Eve’s familial tensions and her internal struggles. Bode’s journey toward redemption continues, especially after the harrowing experiences in the midseason finale. The evolving dynamics within the firefighting team, including the repercussions of Gabriela and Manny’s actions during the crisis, are anticipated to be explored in depth.

The fourth season is, more or less, guaranteed to feature most of the main cast members, including Max Thieriot as Bode Leone, Kevin Alejandro as Manny Perez, Jordan Calloway as Jake Crawford, Stephanie Arcila as Gabriela Perez, and Jules Latimer as Eve. They will likely be joined by Diane Farr as Sharon Leone and Billy Burke as Vince Leone. The future of Elroy Edwards (Phil Morris) may depend on the events in the upcoming episodes of the fourth installment.

Vancouver will continue to provide its signature landscapes to replicate the show’s Northern California setting. The city’s diverse environments and production-friendly infrastructure make it an ideal backdrop for the series’ intense firefighting sequences.

