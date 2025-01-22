CBS’ ‘Zarna’ Pilot Starts Filming in Los Angeles in March

The City of Angels will start hosting Zarna and her misadventures soon! CBS’ multi-camera comedy pilot ‘Zarna’ will begin filming in Los Angeles, California, in March 2025. The project is poised to bring to life a heartfelt and humorous story rooted in the immigrant experience, with stand-up comedian Zarna Garg as the headliner. She also co-wrote the pilot with Darlene Hunt, the creator of the critically acclaimed series ‘The Big C.’ The project is being produced by Mindy Kaling‘s Kaling International and Kevin Hart‘s Hartbeat Productions in partnership with Warner Bros. Television.

‘Zarna’ centers on the life of a proud immigrant mother who is determined to raise her American-born children with traditional Indian values, even as they grow older and begin to drift toward modern ideals. At the same time, she is set to embark on a journey to pursue her own long-deferred dreams. The narrative draws inspiration from Zarna’s own life, balancing the complexities of holding onto her cultural heritage while carving out a place in modern United States society. Tackling themes of identity, tradition, and the pursuit of the American dream, ‘Zarna’ is expected to provide relatable humor and thought-provoking commentary.

Zarna is a rising star in the world of comedy. Known for her family-friendly humor, she gained widespread recognition with her 2023 Amazon Prime Video special ‘One in a Billion.’ The special, which tackled relatable topics like matchmaking, entitled kids, clueless husbands, and domineering mothers-in-law, showcased her ability to connect deeply with audiences while delivering laugh-out-loud moments.

As an executive producer, Mindy Kaling continues her streak of amplifying underrepresented voices on screen. After gaining acclaim and popularity with her performances in ‘The Office‘ and ‘The Mindy Project,’ she has become a trailblazer in showcasing Indian-American narratives in mainstream media. Kevin Hart, who joined the project as an executive producer, brings star power and comedy expertise to the project. With a career spanning stand-up specials and blockbuster films like ‘Ride Along’ and ‘Jumanji,’ the actor’s involvement is a testament to the pilot’s ambitious vision.

As ‘Zarna’ gears up for production in Los Angeles, it promises to bring a much-needed perspective to television, potentially blending humor with heart and capturing the essence of the modern immigrant journey in an entertaining and inspiring way. Even though there is a filming schedule in place for the project, we have yet to find out whether the devastating fires in the city will affect the same.

