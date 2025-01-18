Charli XCX to Star in Aidan Zamiri’s A24 Film ‘The Moment’

Charli XCX is all set to headline an exciting A24 picture! The Cinemaholic can reveal that the celebrated singer-songwriter will lead Aidan Zamiri’s feature directorial debut, ‘The Moment.’ The project is slated to enter production in New York and Los Angeles, California, in March. Zamiri and Bertie Brandes wrote the screenplay. The plot and the rest of the cast of the film have yet to be disclosed.

Charlotte Emma Aitchison, globally renowned as Charli XCX, is celebrating the remarkable success of her sixth studio album ‘Brat,’ which was released last year. The album debuted at #3 on Billboard 200 and peaked at #1 in regions like the United Kingdom, Australia, and Ireland. It also won the Billboard Music Award for Top Dance/Electronic Album. In recent years, she also made her debut as a composer by scoring Emma Seligman’s comedy film ‘Bottoms’ with Leo Birenberg.

With ten Grammy Award nominations to her name, Charli is the first South Asian woman of British Indian origin to have made it to Gold House’s most impactful Asian A100 list (2024). Besides ‘The Moment,’ her upcoming projects include Romain Gavras’ ‘Sacrifice,’ starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Evans, and Salma Hayek, Daniel Goldhaber’s ‘Faces of Death,’ a reimagining of the 1978 horror film of the same title, and Julia Jackman’s fantasy romance flick ‘100 Nights of Hero,’ starring Emma Corrin and Felicity Jones.

Zamiri previously collaborated with Charli to helm the music videos for “360” and “Guess.” He is also behind the music video for Billie Eilish’s celebrated track “Birds of a Feather.” Over the years, Zamiri has directed music videos for other famed artists such as FKA Twigs, Pa Salieu, Yung Lean, 645AR, and Rema. ‘The Moment’ marks the debut of Zamiri and Bertie Brandes in feature writing.

Because of the devastating Los Angeles fires, filming in the city may be postponed. The City of Angels previously served as a primary filming location for Netflix’s ‘Carry-On’ and ‘Rebel Ridge.’ Recent high-profile movies shot in New York include Blake Lively’s ‘It Ends with Us’ and ‘A Quiet Place: Day One.’

