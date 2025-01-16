Greg Pritikin to Direct ‘The Man Who Changed the World’ Next

Greg Pritikin has locked in his next feature after a brief hiatus! The Cinemaholic can reveal that the filmmaker will direct the drama film ‘The Man Who Changed the World.’ The project’s filming will take place between March 1 and April 11 this year in Boulder, Colorado. Heidi James wrote the screenplay. The cast of the movie has yet to be announced.

The plot centers on Bud and his steadfast wife Lollie, who, guided by the spirit of Buckminster Fuller, embark on a reflective journey through their past, confronting trauma and disappointment to find solace in the love of their family. As the couple navigates their lives through the tumultuous landscape of 1960s America, their dream of a picture-perfect family is tested by adversity and financial struggles. However, amid these challenges, the couple and their five children discover true family values. Soon, Bud’s inventive problem-solving skills come to light, bringing hope and resilience, especially during the holiday season.

Pritikin is known for helming the comedy movie ‘Dummy,’ starring Adrien Brody. He has several other notable projects to his directorial credits, the recent ones being the horror thriller movie ‘The Mistress’ and the Netflix road trip film ‘The Last Laugh,’ starring Chevy Chase and Richard Dreyfuss. He also directed a couple of episodes of the Cinemax crime drama anthology series ‘Femme Fatales,’ starring Tanit Phoenix, and the award-winning IKEA-backed comedy series ‘Easy to Assemble,’ which follows a woman working at the multinational furniture conglomerate.

‘The Man Who Changed the World’ is Heidi James’ first feature as a writer and the second project she has penned after Aaron J. Davis’ animated short film ‘Lovebugs,’ which revolves around an outlaw poet, a ukulele-playing country girl, and a disgruntled couple who follow the lovebugs and learn to enjoy life while they can.

Popular projects shot in Colorado include ‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,’ ‘Furious 7,’ and ‘The Hateful Eight.’

Read More: Rachel Reid’s Heated Rivalry Adaptation in the Works at Crave