Rachel Reid’s Heated Rivalry Adaptation in the Works at Crave

Opposites will attract in an exciting upcoming sports drama! The Cinemaholic has learned that the network is currently developing the eponymous television adaptation of Rachel Reid’s steamy LGBTQIA+ romance novel ‘Heated Rivalry.’ Principal photography for the series will start in April in Toronto, Ontario, and Montreal, Québec. The cast and crew of the project are currently under wraps.

The plot centers on two hockey superstars, Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, who grapple with conflicting emotions as their sizzling rivalry on the ice translates into a deeper attraction away from prying eyes. As the captain of the Montreal Voyageurs, Shane is at the top of his game and wants nothing to jeopardize his chances at a better future. Unfortunately, his growing tryst with his public rival Ilya makes it difficult to continue living up to the high expectations the sport demands. The same conflict rages on the other side as Ilya, the confident, cocky, and prodigious captain of the Boston Bears, struggles to reconcile his aspirations in the sport with his desire for Shane.

As the narrative progresses, Shane and Ilya’s bedroom exploits make it challenging to prevent the press from finding the explosive details that might ruin everything. As their attraction heats up even further, the pair begin wondering at what point a steamy fling might turn into genuine feelings for one another and how that might cost them moving forward. Although walking away is always an option, the truth about their love affair could ruin their scintillating battle on the ice in front of the watching public. However, soon, secrecy becomes a luxury they can’t afford as their life behind the cameras threatens to end everything they hoped to achieve in the sport.

Rachel Reid is a pen name for Rachelle Goguen, a writer/novelist with a penchant for writing romance stories. ‘Heated Rivalry’ was published in 2019 as the second part of her ‘Game Changers’ book series, which largely revolves around steamy gay romances in the world of professional hockey. In 2022, she published the sequel to Shane and Ilya’s story in the sixth book of the series, ‘The Long Game.’

Reid’s recent works include the queer romance novel ‘Time to Shine.’ The book revolves around a backup goalie named Landon Stackhouse, whose move to the Calgary senior team has met numerous challenges, including limited game time. However, the team’s young starlet, Casey Hicks, takes an interest in him, developing a friendship that soon turns into something more intimate. Unfortunately, Landon’s good days with Casey may be limited as his career with the Calgary team looks hard to progress.

Toronto is a popular filming destination that offers a plethora of eye-catching attractions for filming purposes. Some notable shows shot in the region include Prime Video’s ‘The Boys,’ Netflix’s ‘Black Mirror,’ and HBO’s ‘Euphoria.’

