Mindy Kaling has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry with her versatile talents. Her career skyrocketed with her role as Kelly Kapoor on NBC’s ‘The Office,’ where she not only acted but also contributed as a writer, executive producer, and director, earning an Emmy nomination for her exceptional writing. Her genius further shone when she created, produced, and starred as Dr. Mindy Lahiri in ‘The Mindy Project,’ gaining widespread recognition. Kaling continued her success by creating shows like ‘Champions,’ ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral,’ and ‘Never Have I Ever.’ Her film career is equally impressive as she starred in movies like ‘No Strings Attached’ and ‘The Five-Year Engagement’ and lent her voice to animated hits like ‘Despicable Me’ and ‘Wreck-It Ralph.’ The actress will continue to impress the audience with her multifaceted talent in her future projects as well. Here is a list of all the upcoming movies and TV shows of Mindy Kaling.

1. Running Point Season 3 (TBA)

Mindy Kaling has co-created the sports comedy drama series ‘Running Point’ with David Stassen and Ike Barinholtz for Netflix, which has been renewed for Season 3. We will have more of Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson) as she navigates the personal struggles and “gameplays” that come with running her family business, the LA Waves basketball team. Other cast members expected to return include Drew Tarver as Sandy Gordon, and Scott MacArthur as LA Waves general manager Ness Gordon, along with Ray Romano, Justin Theroux, Fabrizio Guido, Brenda Song, Toby Sandeman, Chet Hanks, Uche Agada, Marissa Reyes, Jay Ellis, and Max Greenfield. Filming for Season 3 is slated to begin in September this year.

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