Where Was The Morning Show Season 3 Filmed?

Inspired by the 2013 book titled ‘Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV’ by Brian Stelter, Apple TV+’s ‘The Morning Show’ is a comedy-drama series created by Jay Carson and developed by Kerry Ehrin that centers upon the employees of a morning news program that airs on the fictional UBA network. In season 3, the stakes are higher than ever with the entry of a tech titan who is interested in UBA.

This endangers the future of the network as loyalties are tested with the formation of unexpected alliances, some of whom work for and against the network. Starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston in leading roles, the drama show is predominantly based in New York City as the UBA Network is headquartered in Manhattan. So, if you are wondering whether or not the third round of ‘The Morning Show’ was shot on location, allow us to fill you in on all the details about the same.

The Morning Show Season 3 Filming Locations

‘The Morning Show’ season 3 was filmed in California and New York, specifically in Los Angeles and New York City. As per reports, production on the third iteration of the drama series got underway around mid-August 2022 and wrapped up in February 2023. So, let’s not waste any time and find out all about the specific locations that make an appearance in the third season of the Apple TV+ series!

Los Angeles County, California

Just like the previous seasons, several pivotal portions for season 3 of ‘The Morning Show’ were taped in Los Angeles County as the filming unit took advantage of the vast and versatile landscape of the eponymous city and its surrounding areas. The 611 Place at 611 West 6th Street in the city of Los Angeles was supposedly transformed into the building where the UBA office is headquartered.

Moreover, in order to shoot most of the interior scenes of the third season, the production team once again utilized the facilities of Sony Pictures Studios, located at 10202 West Washington Boulevard in Culver City. Founded in 1912, the studio complex consists of 18 sound stages ranging in different sizes, which include two audience-rated TV stages. It also houses a wide variety of settings, such as Calley Park, Main Street’s regional facades, and Fish Alley. All these amenities make it an ideal filming site for a show like ‘The Morning Show.’

New York City, New York

Since New York City is the primary setting of ‘The Morning Show’ season 3, the cast and crew set up camp on location across the Big Apple to film various important scenes. During the shooting schedule of the third round, Jennifer Aniston and the rest of the crew were spotted by many onlookers and passersby taping several key portions in the neighborhood of SoHo in the Manhattan borough of New York City. The peninsular neighborhood and entertainment area of Coney Island in the New York City borough of Brooklyn also features in a few scenes.

In the backdrop of the multiple exterior shots, many of you are likely to notice some iconic landmarks and attractions, including Times Square, the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building, the World Trade Center, and Central Park, to name a few. Besides ‘The Morning Show’ season 3, NYC has hosted the production of numerous film and TV projects over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘The Big Short,’ ‘Mad Men,’ ‘Suits,’ ‘Billions,’ and ‘Succession.’

Read More: Shows Like The Morning Show