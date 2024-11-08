Florencia and José: Is the Love is Blind: Argentina Couple Still Together?

While 28-year-old Florencia Fernandez had joined the cast of Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: Argentina’ truly hoping to find true love, she never expected this entire experience to be so intense. However, with the focus being on emotions, trust, as well as vulnerability since the aim is to fall head over heels and promise forever sight unseen, it wasn’t entirely surprising either. The only thing that was undeniably unexpected was her rekindled real-world connection with 30-year-old José Luis Fariña, especially with the way their time in the pods passed.

Florencia and José Left the Pods Exactly How They Had Arrived

From the moment we first came across Public Accountant Florencia on day one of this experiment, it was apparent she was extremely drawn to 27-year-old Advertiser and DJ Tom Martorello. He genuinely liked her too, yet as he explored his different connections and got to know fellow 27-year-old Personal Trainer Florfi Frers, he realized she was a much better fit. That’s because not only did the former apparently kind of remind him of an ex he thought to be controlling and toxic, but the latter also shared his beliefs, expectations, as well as lifestyle.

As for José, his first choice always seemed to be 23-year-old Cell Phone Technician Julieta Fennema, but he was still getting to know others on a deeper level to stay true to this reality show. He thus got to understand, like, and develop a close bond with Florencia too, just to let it go shortly after, as he realized she might just be keeping him around as a back burner option. Therefore, in the end, with Tom following his heart and Julieta falling for 32-year-old entrepreneur Ezequiel Ingrassia, this duo in question walked away from the pods as singletons.

It was actually only upon returning to the real world that both Florencia and José realized they had made a grave mistake, resulting in them reconnecting as well as continuing this experiment. They were genuinely worried many might believe their engagement was simply their way of getting more publicity and screen time, but their love, along with all their issues, soon became apparent. The fact they were residing in close proximity with their exes and their new partners did seemingly cause more than a few arguments between them, but they made it to their wedding day.

Florencia and José Appear to be Leading Entirely Different Lives

Although Florencia and José did make it to the final stage of this entire ordeal despite outside noises and the pressures of the real world, it doesn’t seem like they mutually said, “I do.” Neither of them has confirmed or denied this as of writing, yet their public presence does make it evident they don’t seem to be involved anymore in any capacity whatsoever. In fact, not only do they seem to be embracing different lifestyles – with her as a rising public figure in Cordoba and him as an event host in Buenos Aires – but they also do not follow one another on any social media platforms.

Florencia Fernandez is Spreading Her Wings as an Aspiring Actress

While Cordoba, Spain native Florencia is a professional Public Accountant through and through, she has recently also begun dabbling in the world of commercial entertainment as an actress. In fact, this 2021 as well as 2023 college graduate has seemingly already booked and filmed for an advertisement alongside well-known Spanish actor, writer, singer, and performer Nacho Stamati. We should also mention that whenever this former model isn’t working, she wholly dedicates herself to either her friends, her family, or her beloved cat – she loves a bit of downtime just as much as she loves having fun.

José Luis Fariña is a Thriving Personality

Whether it be public events or private functions, José is seemingly the one to contact if you’re looking for an entertaining and personable host based out of Buenos Aires, Argentina. After all, he has years of industry experience under his best, with his most recent gig being the International Tourism Fair 2024 by the Government of the Province of Buenos Aires. Coming to his personal standing, it’s imperative to note this Puma Brand Ambassador is also a dedicated family man and travel enthusiast – Mexico, Uruguayan, Catamarca, and Tucumán, he has been everywhere in the past couple of years alone.

