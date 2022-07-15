For All Mankind Season 3 Episode 6 Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘For All Mankind‘ season 3, the race to Mars finally concludes with NASA and Roscosmos’ accidental joint mission defeating Helios. However, the sixth episode, titled ‘New Eden,’ sees all three parties establishing bases on Mars and starting their research programs. Nonetheless, conflicts are plenty and abound on the Red Planet and Earth. If you wish to catch up on the episode’s events and seek an explanation about the same, here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘For All Mankind’ season 3 episode 6! SPOILERS AHEAD!

For All Mankind Season 3 Episode 6 Recap

The sixth episode, ‘New Eden,’ opens with Helios, NASA, and Roscosmos starting work on their respective research on Mars. However, NASA is concerned about the success of its space program after having to accommodate the Soviet cosmonauts. Meanwhile, the astronauts on Mars record a video message for those on Earth documenting their experience of landing on the Red Planet. However, during his testimony, Will Tyler reveals that he is gay, causing a massive stir in the United States.

Meanwhile, Margo speaks with US Air Force General Nelson Bradford about extracting Sergei Nikulov’s family from the Soviet Union. She believes Sergei would be a vital asset to the USA and is willing to defect from his native land. Bradford promises to look into the matter and make the necessary arrangements. Elsewhere, President Ellen Wilson faces a PR nightmare after Will announces his homosexuality. The laws prohibit homosexual army personnel from serving their country, leading to demands that Will be discharged from his duties.

Karen returns to Helios and makes deals with Dev Ayesa that will ensure that the CEO is also held accountable for the morality of his decisions. She reveals that Roscosmos’ director Lenara Catiche wants to meet with Helios about a joint mission. Thus, Dev sees hope in turning the Phoenix’s Mars program into a success. Catiche reveals that Roscosmos needs Helios’ help in extracting the water they have found under Mars’ surface. However, Roscosmos cannot do so themselves as the engines of Mars-94 and Sojourner-1 are both out of commission.

Dev agrees to help after Roscosmos agree to split the water equally with Helios. On Mars, Ed grows concerned about Danny’s mental health after Dany becomes erratic and short-tempered. Ed starts to see parallels between Danny and his father, Gordo Stevens. Ed arrives on Sojourner-1 ahead of the Helios and Roscosmos joint mission.

However, Danielle and her crew are completely in the dark about the discovery of water on the Red Planet. On Earth, Margo questions Sergei about the joint mission between Helios and Roscosmos. While Sergei pretends not to know, he secretly tells Margo that the Soviets have found water under Mars’ surface. Aleida Rosales relays the news to Danielle leading to an argument between Danielle, Ed, and Grigory Kuznetsov.

For All Mankind Season 3 Episode 6 Ending: How Does Ellen Deal With the Will Situation?

President Ellen Wilson’s chair at the White House comes under a threat after Will announces that he is gay. The situation demands firm action from Ellen as both the Democrats and the Republicans are waiting for her to later. However, given that Ellen is herself a remember of the LGBTQ+ community and does not want to take any action that hurts them, she scrambles for a diplomatic solution. Ellen brainstorms solutions with her husband, Larry.

During the conversation, Larry comes up with the perfect compromise to resolve the tension over the Will Tyler situation. Larry proposes that Ellen pass a bill with an executive order that will prohibit any homosexual members of the US Military from revealing their sexual orientation. However, the bill also states that any openly homosexual individual will not be able to serve their nation’s military. In the end, Ellen cannot help Will directly but resolves the political tensions stemming from his revelation.

The move puts the media’s focus back on the research happening on Mars. Moreover, it also brings Ellen out of a difficult situation, and she continues her term as President while preparing for the elections that are just two years away. In the episode’s final moments, a colleague of Larry’s from the White House tells his friend that he is having an affair with Ellen’s husband. The man relays the shocking revelation to a mysterious source. Thus, Ellen’s presidency is likely to once again fall in danger.

