Foundation Season 3 Confirmed, Filming Scheduled to Begin in Prague and Spain on October 26

Apple TV+’s sci-fi series, ‘Foundation,’ has been greenlit for a third season. The filming for the same is scheduled to begin in Prague and Spain on October 26, 2023. The confirmation for the third season has come in a mere ten days after the second season’s finale aired on September 15, 2023, which shows how well the series is doing with the fans.

While the production of most TV shows has suffered due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike, things have moved pretty fast for ‘Foundation.’ Reportedly, the third season was already in pre-production, and the scripts were written before the strike. Co-creator David S. Goyer also confirmed that with the Mule as the focus of the season, the show will use ‘Foundation and Empire,’ which is, chronologically, the fourth book in the series, as the source material.

The second season of ‘Foundation’ ends with an explosive episode where several main characters meet an untimely end. The final scene establishes the time jump of 152 years, which is in line with a similar time jump between the first and second seasons. The creators of the show, David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman, have previously revealed that they aim to make ‘Foundation’ somewhat of an anthology, with every season taking the audience on a time jump with new enemies and allies for the main characters.

The third season is set to focus on The Mule, whose character was teased in the second season. Apart from this, the plot will also focus on the Mentallics and the First and Second Foundation. More details about the direction of the new season have been kept under wraps. In the same vein, we are yet to find out about the new cast members that will join ‘Foundation’ for its third installment.

The finale of Season 2 saw the death of some of the most beloved characters on the show. The most shocking was the death of Salvor Hardin (played by Leah Harvey), one of the main characters. Another character who was expected to survive the events of the season was Hober Mallow (played by Dimitri Leonidas). However, he, too, meets an untimely end. This leaves the door open for an entirely new set of cast for the third season, with new characters from the book introduced in the next season.

Jared Harris and Lou Llobell are expected to reprise their roles as Hari Seldon and Gaal Dornick, who were last seen going into cryosleep to wake up just in time to fight the Mule. Laura Birn as Demerzel and Lee Pace, Cassian Bilton, and Terrence Mann as Day, Dawn, and Dusk are also some of the actors expected to return for the next chapter in the story. The third season is also likely to add Mikael Persbrandt (best known for playing Jakob in Netflix’s ‘Sex Education’) as a regular for the season, who played the Mule in the second season. More details about the cast, plot, and production for the third season of ‘Foundation’ are expected to roll out in the coming months.

Read More: Is Salvor Hardin Dead? Did Leah Harvey Leave Foundation?