Francisco Peral: Where is Rosa Peral’s Dad Now?

Directed by Manuel Pérez and Carles Vidal Novellas, Netflix’s ‘Rosa Peral’s Tapes,’ AKA ‘Las Cintas de Rosa Peral,’ is a Spanish documentary movie focused on the murder case of Pedro Rodríguez. Given the film’s emphasis on Rosa Peral‘s account of the crime in question and her continued insistence on her innocence, the accounts shared by her loved ones quickly grabbed the attention of the viewers. Hence, it is no wonder that people are curious about what her father, Francisco Peral, has been up to these days. Well, we are here to explore the same and share what we know!

Who is Francisco Peral?

Francisco Peral is father to Rosa Peral and certainly holds much affection for his daughter. In the Netflix documentary, his love for his daughter is easy to see. Even when Rosa was young, Francisco seemed to encourage her in her pursuits and would often compliment her. In the self-made video, he documents her swimming competitions, as well as any happy occasion that the Peral family celebrated.

After Rosa Peral was arrested and accused of the murder of her partner, Pedro Rodríguez, Francisco and his wife (Rosa’s mother) stood beside her throughout the process. In the home videos and photographs taken a day before the death of Pedro, Rosa, her two daughters, her partner, and her parents had spent the day together and had seemed to enjoy their time together. Francisco himself has stated that he had an excellent relationship with Pedro and certainly did not seem to mind his company.

During the initial phase of the investigation into Pedro’s death, Francisco had claimed that he had seen Pedro in Rosa’s home around noontime on May 2, 2017. However, he later retracted the statement, stating that he had actually not been inside his daughter’s home and certainly not seen Pedro, though he apparently did see a red BMW at the door of the house. Though it was believed at the start that Francisco had lied because his daughter had asked him to, he denied those claims.

Where is Francisco Peral Now?

After the arrest of Rosa Peral on May 14, 2017, things were indeed not easy for Francisco Peral and his wife. The latter had already been struggling with her health, and the added strain of her daughter’s legal battle certainly could not have been easy for her. Since Rosa’s sentencing in July 2020, which dictated that she had to spend 35 years in prison, her mother has passed away, a loss that Francisco continues to grieve even today.

Nevertheless, Francisco remains firmly in support of Rosa and accompanies her two daughters to their monthly visit to see their mother at Mas Enric prison (Centre Penitenciari de Mas d’Enric) in Tarragona, Spain. He is also seen actively helping keep Rosa’s home neat and clean, including maintaining the plants growing on the property. Though Francisco is not very active on social media, his presence in the Netflix movie is enough evidence to showcase that his belief in his daughter has not wavered, and he hopes to see her free again someday.

