Frank Hu: Where is The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge Contestant Now?

With Netflix’s ‘The Big Nailed It! Baking Challenge’ living up to its title in nearly every way imaginable, we get a true bake-off competition series wherein amateurs are the front and center. After all, it revolves around ten rather inexperienced yet motivated home bakers as they compete in a myriad of challenges following basic coaching in the hopes of walking away with $100,000. And amongst those to feature in the first iteration of this alluring production was actually Frank Hu — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about him, we’ve got the integral details for you.

Frank Hu’s The Big Nailed It! Baking Challenge

From the moment Frank first came across our screens, it was evident he’s an easy-going, fun-loving, playful, and sociable youngster whose passion for desserts/baking is only that, a passion. In fact, the sole reason he applied to be a part of this incredible show was ostensibly just to enjoy himself while expanding on his overall skills to be a better home confectionist one day. However, if we’re being honest, his growth was initially quite hard to imagine since he hadn’t even hesitated to concede he “really believes in shortcuts in life” during Baking 101 lesson #1 itself.

Frank had then continued, “My elder brother taught me at a young age that it’s important to 80/20 things as much as you can. You can get 80% of the final results with only 20% of the work.” Though he soon proved everyone wrong by actually concocting some delectable cakes at every step of the way, with his singular issue later being the intensity (or the lack thereof) of his flavors.

But alas, in the end, Frank’s compensation for the same led to his booting — his cake was simply too sweet in the seventh challenge, resulting in him having to leave the kitchen with a #4 rank. “Looking back at what cakes I’ve baked, wow, I can’t believe I’ve done this,” the Taylor Swift fan then candidly said. “…I’m really proud of myself for stepping out of my comfort zone and doing this, just going for it. You know it’s been a wild ride, the wildest of dreams, and frankly, I think I really lived up to my reputation, ‘Being Frank.'”

Where is Frank Hu Now?

First things first, although Frank had asserted in the series that his elder brother Chase is a Havard alumnus, whereas his youngster sister Grace had attended MIT, he’d failed to mention he’s a Duke University Statistics and Computer Science graduate himself. It hence comes as no surprise he’s thriving in both his personal as well as professional life at the moment as a Data Scientist at the software company Calm while also continuing his endeavors as a home baker.

Nevertheless, we should mention that Frank had actually kickstarted his career as a Data Science Intern at Celfocus in Portugal (2018) before evolving into a Data Engineering Intern at Fidelity Investments in North Carolina (2019). Yet throughout this period, he was even serving as a Teaching Assistant in the Introduction to CS-Python class at Duke University (2018-2019) prior to taking up another internship at Zillow. That’s when the youngster found himself in a full-time Data Scientist position at the company (2021-2023), all the while being an NBA Future Analytics Star Participant at the National Basketball Association (2021-2023). He joined Calm in San Francisco, California, in April 2023.

Read More: Ignoisco Miles: Where is The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge Winner Now?