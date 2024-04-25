Freaky Friday 2 to be Filmed in Los Angeles in June 2024

Cameras will start capturing Anna and Tess’ “freaky” adventures soon! ‘Freaky Friday 2′ will begin filming in Los Angeles in June. As previously announced, Nisha Ganatra is in the director’s chair with a screenplay by Elyse Hollander. Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are reprising their roles from the original 2003 film, which is based on Mary Rodgers’ 1972 eponymous novel.

In the first movie, Anna (Lohan) and Tess (Curtis) inadvertently swap bodies after reading fortune cookies aloud, only to gain insight into each other’s struggles. The sequel’s plot revolves around a role reversal scenario in which Anna, now a single mother, struggles to connect with her 14-year-old daughter Harper, who possesses a sharp sense of humor. With Anna set to marry British restaurateur Eric Davies, tensions rise as Harper opposes the union, particularly when faced with Eric’s daughter, Lily, with whom she clashes.

As the narrative progresses, determined to halt the impending marriage, Harper orchestrates a plan to swap bodies with her mother, Anna, while Lily swaps with Anna’s mother, Tess. This unexpected twist leads to a chaotic yet enlightening experience as the characters navigate each other’s lives, ultimately learning valuable lessons about family, empathy, and understanding.

Lohan portrayed Maddie Kelly and Sierra Belmont in Netflix’s romantic comedies ‘Irish Wish’ and ‘Falling for Christmas,’ respectively. She also made a cameo in the musical adaptation of ‘Mean Girls,’ in which she headlined the cast as Cady Heron. The actress’ recent credits include ‘Lovestruck High,’ ‘Devil May Care,’ and ‘Sick Note.’ On the other hand, Curtis played Madame Leota in Disney’s ‘Haunted Mansion’ and Donna Berzatto in FX on Hulu’s acclaimed series ‘The Bear.’ She also reprised her ‘Halloween’ franchise character Laurie Strode in ‘Halloween Ends.’

Ganatra’s recent work includes an episode of the series ‘Dear Edward‘ and multiple episodes of ‘Welcome to Chippendales‘ and ‘Dollface.’ Additionally, she helmed the film ‘The High Note,’ which follows a superstar singer and her overworked personal assistant facing career-altering decisions. Ganatra also directed ‘Late Night,’ a movie about a late-night talk show host who fears the impending end of her long-running series.

Los Angeles, the home of Hollywood, also hosted the shooting of the original 2003 movie. The city is a significant filming location for recent releases such as ‘The Sympathizer‘ and ‘Palm Royale.’

Read More: Lily Gladstone to Star in The Wedding Banquet Remake