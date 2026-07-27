Furious: Is Catherine Gay or Bisexual? Is Lola Petticrew Queer In Real Life?

Created by Elizabeth Meriwether, Hulu’s ‘Furious‘ begins by revealing the identity of the antagonist quite early, and as we journey alongside Catherine, the serial killer of this crime thriller drama series, a great number of contradictions unfold. Catherine is simultaneously a cold-hearted killer and a person we can truly empathize with, and the more her past comes to light, the more tragic this journey gets. However, that cannot exactly stop FBI Agent Alice Black from pursuing these murder mysteries and bringing the killer to justice. As the two characters wrestle for control in this all-out hunt, the subtlest of details regarding Catherine’s characterization become bigger chess pieces. One such aspect is her sexuality, which becomes intrinsic to her modus operandi and, perhaps, the reason she kills in the first place. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Catherine is Most Likely Bisexual, Though We Never See Her Romantic Side

Based on the opening three episodes of ‘Furious,’ Catherine appears to be a bisexual character, given her sexual relationship with both Oliver and Becky. While both of these relationships evolve as a strategic move on Catherine’s part, ultimately contributing to the death of both Oliver and Becky, at the very least, this indicates that Catherine isn’t straight. Having been a survivor of sex trafficking from a young age, she largely sees sex in transactional terms. This checks out with all of her relationships thus far, suggesting that, while Catherine may be bi, her perception of sex or possibly even romance is markedly different from the broader understanding of these subjects.

One detail about Catherine’s journey that sticks out is that she is not killing people purely for revenge. In fact, she asks Oliver, and presumably all the others, about the identity of a second girl who was with her at that time. In episode 3, we learn that this girl is Isabel Luna, whose only official records exist from when she was an infant. While we don’t know anything about this mystery woman, it is entirely possible that she is someone Catherine loves or was friends with. Depending on the story ahead, her role as a serial killer and the narrative antagonist can take a turn for the more ambiguous, with her sexuality at the center of it all. While sex and love may be tools of control and manipulation for her so far, there might be an emotional side to this that is still hidden behind layers of trauma.

Actor Lola Petticrew Finds Freedom in Identifying as Queer and Non-Binary

While Catherine might be a bisexual character, actor Lola Petticrew explicitly identifies as queer and non-binary. In a conversation with Hotpress about their film ‘Dating Amber,’ Petticrew opened up about their exploration of their own sexuality, stating, “I’d been using the term ‘bisexual’ for years, since I was quite young, I kind of always knew,” they explained, adding, “But the term never really fit with me. Something felt like it was missing. I spent years sort of wrapped up in this culture of heterosexuality, and had suppressed a lot of my own personality and a lot of my own sexuality.” After reflecting on the subject and having some conversations, Petticrew came to a conclusion. “I discovered what fit for me was the term ‘queer’. That was a really transformative moment for me, and I’ve never been happier,” the actor noted.

Alongside being queer, Petticrew also identifies as non-binary, and a large part of that is their disagreement with how the world is often divided into rigid gender categorizations. “I don’t think that I ever really felt like a woman,” the actor noted in an interview with Irish Independent, “I sort of saw womanhood as a set of rules that were imposed on me that I had no say in.” Having embraced their queer identity, Petticrew still felt that something didn’t feel quite right, and the resolution to that came in the form of coming out as non-binary. They expressed this moment as feeling like themself, and since then, there has been no looking back. With the character of Catherine, Petticrew is pushing the envelope forward, bringing important discussions on gender, psychology, and power to the forefront.

Read More: What Does Catherine’s Tattoo Mean in Furious? Did Lola Petticrew Get Tattooed in Real Life?