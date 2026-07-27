What Does Catherine’s Tattoo Mean in Furious? Did Lola Petticrew Get Tattooed in Real Life?

Created by Elizabeth Meriwether, Hulu’s ‘Furious‘ begins with Alice Black, a cop-turned-FBI agent, starting a new chapter in her life on the ashes of an abusive relationship. Her first major case happens to link together the murder of several rich and influential people, and this time, the serial killer turns out to be a woman named Catherine. While most of the story is about a typical cat-and-mouse chase, what makes this crime thriller drama series special is the spotlight it puts on the antagonist’s perspective. Over the course of several episodes, we see Catherine navigate the ebbs and flows of life, both as a struggling person and as a ruthless serial killer. The one constant in all of this, though, is her bright red tattoo, which brings together different years, mindsets, personas, and most importantly, murders, all in one design. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Catherine’s Tattoo Represents a Time That is Lost Forever, and a Rage That Persists

From the moment of its introduction, Catherine’s poppy flower tattoo emerges as a symbol of her very self, to the point that it wouldn’t be surprising to consider them separate, but synonymous narrative constructs. It is the tattoo that helps Alice link Catherine’s presence to her past, particularly when she was assaulted by the man named Adrian Murado. The tattoo then makes an appearance when Catherine supposedly “flashes” a neighbor, though the dimensions within these two occasions paint an entirely different story. Given how little we know about the tattoo’s origins, it’s hard to say if she got it inked before being abducted as a teen, or if this was inked as a brand of sorts by her captors. Regardless, the poppy flower remains a sign, as well as a constant reminder of all the abuse she has been through.

One detail about the poppy flower design that stands out is in how childishly it is drawn. Even Alice has a hard time determining if the tattoo actually denotes any particular species, or if it is symbolically a simplified drawing of a flower. On a symbolic level, this presents the tattoo as a symbol of innocence, of childhood that is supposed to be far removed from the world’s darker shades, and yet, in Catherine’s case, it is not so. When Olivier begins a sexual relationship with her, it’s this tattoo that vaguely reminds him of the time he assaulted her, and Catherine seems horrified by the change in reaction. For her own self, however, the ink also transforms into a source of rage. It connects the dots not just for Alice or the viewers, but also for Catherine, as she hunts down everyone who abused her all those years ago.

Lola Petticrew is a Tattoo Aficionado in Real Life

Given the plot relevance of the poppy flower tattoo in ‘Furious,’ it makes sense for actor Lola Petticrew to go for a temporary design, one that fits with their character’s backstory and mindset. That said, Petticrew is no stranger to ink, sporting several tattoos, with the most prominent pieces on their left and right thighs. Though the design is now synonymous with their overall aesthetic, there was a time when Petticrew was hesitant about getting inked. “For so long I didn’t get tattoos because it would mean more time in the makeup chair,” they recalled in an interview with The Independent, before adding, “but it’s so worth it.” Petticrew explained that being an actor requires taking on many personas and personalities, and their tattoos, by contrast, help keep their own self grounded between roles.

While Petticrew is used to getting tattoos covered up for their roles in films and TV shows, ‘Furious’ makes for a welcome change of pace, adding a temporary design to their catalog. While most of the actor’s tattoos were likely covered during the production process, the inclusion of new ink perhaps makes the mental transformation easier. Notably, Petticrew’s journey with ink designs doesn’t end with their perception of the self. While working on the television adaptation of ‘Trespasses,’ Petticrew and co-star Hazel Doupe bonded so closely that they decided to get matching real-life tattoos. Lola’s tattoo says “mór,” or big, in Irish, while Hazel’s says “beag,” which translates to small. The poppy tattoo, by contrast, is only there for the duration of filming, but nonetheless plays a defining role in how Catherine is characterized.

Read More: Where is Hulu’s Furious Filmed?