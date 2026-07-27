Where is Hulu’s Furious Filmed?

Inspired by the 1987 movie ‘Black Widow,’ Hulu’s ‘Furious’ is a crime thriller drama series created by Elizabeth Meriwether. The narrative revolves around a female serial killer who takes the lives of the men who have wronged her in the past. As the calculated killings make headlines, the FBI agent Alice Black is assigned to the homicides she believes are connected. The young and determined investigator digs deep into the killer’s past and goes undercover to identify and hunt her down.

Meanwhile, she shares a complicated bond with Marshall, a childhood friend who seems to have feelings for her. With the female killer taking justice into her own hands, her life begins to intertwine with Alice’s. The suspenseful show features a talented ensemble cast comprising Emmy Rossum, Lola Petticrew, Scoot McNairy, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, and Jake Lacy, and unfolds in the Big Apple. The city’s hustle and bustle reflects the commotion and crime left behind by the killer.

Furious Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘Furious’ is conducted in the State of New York, particularly in the bustling New York City. Principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the Hulu production reportedly got underway in September 2025 and went on for more than three months before wrapping up in December of the same year. Lola Petticrew, who portrays the serial killer, took to social media to announce the conclusion of the shooting process. “That’s a wrap on FURIOUS, that’s a wrap on Catherine, that’s a wrap on NYC. What a cast, what a crew- can’t wait for you to see what we’ve been creating,” she stated.

New York City, New York

In order to add more realism to the narrative, the production team of ‘Furious’ lensed all the pivotal sequences on location in New York City. Situated at the southern tip of the eponymous state, the city is home to five boroughs — Queens, the Bronx, Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Staten Island. To be specific, the filming unit set up camp in the Civic Center neighborhood in Lower Manhattan and taped various important outdoor scenes. For instance, in September 2025, the cast and crew members were spotted shooting in the area, with the New York County Courthouse at 60 Centre Street on Foley Square, New York City Hall, and other significant buildings on Foley Square, featuring in the backdrop.

In Lower Manhattan, they also seemingly took over the East Village to record key scenes for the crime series. In November 2025, Jake Lacy and Emmy Rossum were reportedly spotted lensing an intense fight scene in the middle of the street. Additional portions for the Elizabeth Meriwether creation were also seemingly taped on 3rd Avenue and 96th Street in Manhattan. The production team also set up camp in the borough of Brooklyn, including on Shore Road and 96th Street, 97th Street and Marine Avenue, and the Fort Hamilton area. Apart from ‘Furious,’ the Big Apple has served as a prominent production location for many movies and TV shows, including ‘The Godfather,’ ‘The Departed,’ ‘The Usual Suspects,’ ‘Catch Me If You Can,’ ‘Dexter: Resurrection,’ ‘I Will Find You,’ ‘Person of Interest,’ and ‘Only Murders in the Building.’

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