Furious Finale Recap and Ending Explained: Did Alice Kill Jay? Will She Become a Serial Killer?

Created by Elizabeth Meriwether, Hulu’s ‘Furious‘ races towards the final episode of season 1 following a thrilling cat and mouse chase between FBI agent Alice Black and the elusive serial killer named Catherine. The real story, though, lies between Catherine’s kills, all of which point towards a much larger conspiracy, one spanning several decades, unresolved or suppressed cases, and some very powerful people. Episode 7 of this crime thriller reveals that Alice was sexually abused and filmed as a teen, and that Jay Easton, a human trafficker and sexual predator himself, has a recording of it. Determined to get him to justice, Alice decides to bend the law, letting Catherine escape and make her way to Jay’s mansion. However, with the corrupt forces within the FBI also on their way, Alice and Catherine find themselves turning into unlikely allies as we step into episode 8, titled ‘Hart Island.’ SPOILERS AHEAD.

Furious Season 1 Finale Plot Recap

‘Furious’ season 1 episode 8 begins right where the previous episode left off, with a Russian doll-esque chase sequence. As Catherine arrives at Jay Easton’s house, Alice seems to be almost there as well, ready to intercept both him and her before things can get bloody. Following her are Danny and Nora, who know that this might be the point of no return for Alice’s investigative career, and want to intervene before it’s too late. On their tail is none other than Ed George, who seems to have smelled the plan and already alerted Emma Easton, bringing the thing full circle. As Emma puts Jay to bed and heads down with a gun, she comes face to face with Catherine, who pounces on her. Alice enters the mansion to the sound of a gunshot, finding Emma, alive but unarmed, as it is Catherine who took the gun and ran, despite getting shot.

As Alice catches up to a wounded Catherine, they stand right in front of a hidden chamber in Jay’s room, and Catherine is certain that it’s where everything went down. What’s more, she knows that Alice tricked her into entering the house to turn it into a crime scene, and with both time and blood running out, a choice is to be made. Catherine can either head upstairs and kill Jay or head into the room and learn the truth about what happened to Isabel. Ultimately, she chooses the latter, only to find Emma again, who used a secret passageway to enter there first, that too to destroy Jay’s remaining tapes. With the scene turning into a stand-off, it is now Emma’s turn to talk, as she claims to be a victim who was forced to do her father’s bidding. While that may be partially true, it doesn’t explain her role in Isabel’s death.

With Danny, Nora, and later Ed George arriving with an entire FBI convoy, the entire mansion is surrounded by guns. Inside, though, it turns entirely into a game of words, as neither Catherine nor Alice nor Emma knows whether to trust each other’s words. Emma admits that Catherine and Isabel were brought into the house, drugged, and sexually abused, but maintains that she didn’t have a hand in Isabel’s death. Following that, she senses her chance to escape and makes it to the front door, and when the FBI storms in soon after, they find Catherine handcuffed and bleeding. Within minutes, Jay seemingly dies of respiratory failure, bringing a rather anticlimactic end to the story. A flashforward reveals that Alice was suspended, while Marshall got a promotion. That, however, is only half of the ending, as a lot of secrets get unfolded in quick succession.

Furious Season 1 Ending: Did Alice Kill Jay?

‘Furious’ season 1 ends with the implication that Alice killed Jay Easton and then made it look as if he died by respiratory failure. Though we don’t see the exact moment Jay dies, we do get a version of it from Catherine’s imagination, and it isn’t too far from reality either. After Jay recognizes Alice from one of the videos and calls her one of his “favorites,” Alice retaliates by stepping on his oxygen tube, triggering the reaction we see in the actual scene. That’s not all, however, as Alice then seals the deal by grabbing Jay’s mouth shut, suffocating him till his death. While Alice never confirms Catherine’s version of the story, she doesn’t deny it either, and the way this sequence is framed all but confirms that Alice really is the one who bypassed the law to take the grand Jay’s life all by herself.

Interestingly, there is one little detail that adds doubt to whether Catherine has the correct idea about Jay’s death. In the scene where Alice and Jay actually meet, her response time to his breathing issues, coupled with her expressions, is very different from the later rendition of the scene. At the same time, though, we pointedly never see her actual hand placement in the former version, which is in all likelihood a creative decision to amp up the ambiguity. Another complication here is the fact that Alice’s hands are covered in Catherine’s blood, and there shouldn’t be enough time for her to wipe the body clean by the time actual help arrives. It is one thing to make it look like she was helping him, but to have blood-stained fingerprints over Jay’s face can be hard to explain.

Though there are some minor plot details that put the reality of the events in the gray, the larger narrative strongly supports the interpretation that Alice is the one who killed her oppressor. The final stretch of the season is all about Alice letting her scary genius loose and taking extreme decisions, even if it means bending the law a bit. While she is suspended for the stunt she pulled with Catherine, it’s likely that neither the police nor the FBI has caught onto her role in Jay’s death. With this chapter getting closed without much chaos, Catherine, Alice, and perhaps even Nora can rest easy knowing that the man behind all of this pain is now gone for good.

Will Alice Become a Serial Killer?

An even bigger cliffhanger awaits in the final moments of season 1, as Alice enters the infamous data room to confront the child pornography video of herself. Although we are initially led to believe that Alice had repressed these memories of her life, the reality is even more somber. The video, she reveals, was filmed by someone she believed to be her lover at the time. It is likely the same person who sexually abused and caused her pregnancy at the age of 14, and though we don’t know the man’s name yet, Alice’s pain comes through. After Alice finishes watching the entire video, though, we realize that facing that darkness was not the only goal she added to her mind. Instead, she runs the video by the system, identifying the hundreds of people who have downloaded or shared it since its release, and it is for a very specific reason.

The fated encounter with Catherine, as it turns out, lit a fire in Alice’s heart, and it is not one that’s ready to be put out just yet. Killing Jay and purging herself of all those emotions seemingly gave the FBI agent a rush unlike any other, and presently, no one but Catherine recognizes what that feels like. While her role as this story’s serial killer might be over, Alice’s turn to take over that mantle might just be approaching soon. It is possible, perhaps even likely, that she will be using legal means to track down all the predators and bring them to justice. However, if the discreet murder of Jay Easton is any precedent to go by, Alice is done playing by the rules, especially when the system itself is so corrupt. That said, the story consciously avoids painting her as an out-and-out rebel, as what is really unfolding in her subconscious is still self-destructive in nature, and no one illustrates that better than Catherine.

Who Killed Isabel? What Happens to Catherine?

The season finale of ‘Furious’ also reveals that Isabel was killed by none other than Catherine herself, who did it to put her friend out of her misery. Though the exact nature of events remains hazy and ambiguous all the way to the end, we now have a rough idea of what happened. Almost two decades ago, Isabel and Catherine were trafficked into Jay Easton’s mansion, where they were drugged and brutally abused. The pain inflicted upon her body, coupled with the bad reaction from the drugs, pushed Isabel way past her limit, and she clung to Catherine and even Emma Easton for help. When Emma left the scene to call Hal for help, it was just the two girls in the room, and in that moment, Catherine decided to end Isabel’s suffering with a drug overdose.

While the entire scene spans Catherine’s attempts to remember how Isabel died, this twist answers why she forgot about it in the first place. The guilt of killing the love of her life, as well as the adverse effects of the drug, likely triggered Catherine’s amnesia. However, the subconscious forces of her life and actions still end up manifesting that trauma in other ways. For instance, overdosing becomes Catherine’s modus operandi when killing her abusers, and her loss of sensation at the fingertips is revealed to be triggered after Isabel died holding her hands. While Catherine may have killed the one person she cherished the most, at no point is she confused about who is truly to blame: Jay Easton and his network of sexual predators, including those who are not on the grid.

Will Nora Turn Ed In? Will Emma Easton Get Arrested?

Where Alice and Catherine get cathartic conclusions, Nora intentionally holds back on her own, and seemingly for good reason. After Alice hands over the flash drive, Nora is basically one conversation away from uncovering the biggest farce in FBI history, ending the careers of the likes of Ed George, or perhaps even putting him behind bars. Instead of doing that, though, she withholds this information, but not without letting Ed George know about what she has. In reality, this is the biggest and arguably most astute political move she can make, as without identifying exactly who her friends and enemies are, Nora cannot simply hand over the drive to her higher-ups and hope for change. A lot of work is to be done before she can release the information hidden in the drive, and that is what makes her so fearsome.

Nora’s decision to essentially taunt Ed George with the contents of the drive is also, by all means, a power move. It lets him know that he no longer has the means to impose anything on him, and if anything, the situation has flipped. Armed with the flash drive, she can likely put all the pressure on Ed as she wants, be it getting her out of the bureau’s basement or allowing her to get the right people in prison, without anyone protecting the rich and the powerful. However, this can also be a double-edged sword, as one cannot put it past Ed George to use force to get what he wants, that is, the drive. That said, walking with a target on her back isn’t anything new for Nora either, and while she is eventually bound to hand over the drive’s contents to the required authorities, for once, she has the upper hand over everyone who tried to bring her down at one point.

Ed George is not the only character whose freedom is on shaky grounds, as Emma Easton is also very likely under the FBI’s radar now. Just the fact that we see her in the mansion, alone and well, doesn’t necessarily mean that she got off scot-free either, as the FBI has already determined that she was most likely Jay’s accomplice, which is true. As for evidence, Catherine is very likely to testify against her in court, and that, coupled with Emma’s potential appearances in the videos that Nora has, the time when she is incarcerated might not be so far away.

Do Alice and Danny End Up Together? Will He Quit the Police Force?

If there is one ray of sunshine in this mostly grim ending, it’s that Alice and Danny enter into a relationship and seemingly find peace in each other’s arms. As Alice gets suspended after the arrest of Catherine, it gives her the perfect chance to join Danny in his winter retreat to the cabin by the beach. While he once invited her to the cabin as a friend, this time, they enter as lovers, with Alice being the one to initiate physical intimacy. As a quick montage reveals, Alice is still battling her traumatic memories, especially when she’s taking a shower. Danny, however, sits right outside each time, conveying without words what the strengths of this relationship are. While there might be a long road ahead for the two of them, it is one they feel comfortable walking, or rather, driving through, together.

Though Alice and Nora are the ones who face the brunt of oppression from within the law enforcement system, Danny is the one who decides to quit the force first. After he assaulted Ed George very publicly, it was all but expected that strict action would be taken against him. While Nora getting her hands on the drive may have stalled that for now, Danny realizes that it’s better to bow out while things are still on his side. Ultimately, it is likely Marshall’s promotion and the visible injustices of the system that push Danny to make this call, but there is also a positive side to it. Having found the love of his life in Alice, there is likely nothing he wants more than to have a peaceful life, away from the chaos of being an officer. What he doesn’t know, though, is that Alice is evolving in an altogether different direction, and it might already be too late to turn back, both for him and for her.

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