GAC Family’s Christmas Is You: Filming Locations and Cast Details

As part of The Great American Christmas, GAC Family has a charming list of Christmas movies to cheer up the holiday season. ‘Christmas Is You’, directed by Allan Harmon is one such hearty Christmas romance. After being given an ultimatum by her boss, Emma is forced to go home in the holidays to convince her ex-lover Tyler to sign with their label. Now a famous singer, Tyler had his heartbroken by Emma after she turned down his marriage proposal one Christmas Eve. Back together in their hometown, they team together to save the Christmas Carol Celebration- an event dear to their childhood.

The nostalgia of the innocent past and the beauty of music make the pair revisit the love they had lost, as well as remind them of what is important in life. Set in the gorgeous mountain region of Vermont, the story takes one back to days of carol singing and also exudes the warmth of the holidays. If you are keen to find out where ‘Christmas Is You’ was filmed, we’ve got your back. Let’s dive in!

Christmas Is You Filming Locations

Though ‘Christmas Is You’ has its premise in Vermont, the movie was seemingly filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia. Many film houses choose British Columbia for shoots, mainly due to the tax benefits they get as well as high-tech production setup and readily available talent. Prominent movies like ‘The Revenant’, ‘Man of Steel’, and ‘I, Robot’ have been filmed in British Columbia. Principal photography for ‘Christmas Is You’ was most likely carried out in September 2021. Here is a closer look at the exact filming sites.

Vancouver, British Columbia

A major part of ‘Christmas Is You’ was supposedly filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia. Also called “Hollywood North”, Vancouver has been a prime filming spot for several shows and movies. The region not just has appealing scenery, but is also well-equipped with technology and production management. Orpheus Theatre, Gastown, Steveston, and Robson Square are some of the common shoot locations in Vancouver. ‘Mission Impossible- Ghost Protocol’, ‘2012’, and ‘The A-Team’ are a few movies that have been filmed in Vancouver.

Christmas Is You: Cast

‘Christmas Is You’ reunites actors Becca Tobin and Matthew MacCaull, who previously worked together in the show ‘Turner & Hooch’. Tobin plays Emma Bloom, a diligent assistant to music label owner, who has to convince her ex-boyfriend Tyler Thorn to sign as a recording artist with her boss. MacCaull portrays Tyler, a renowned singer who proposed Emma a few years ago but got rejected. Both return to their hometown and work together to save an event that is a precious childhood memory.

This sudden reminder of old times reignites their love, as they discover their inspirations behind creating music. Tobin is also known for her hit show ‘Glee’, while MacCaull has starred in the movie ‘Tomorrowland’. Other cast members of ‘Christmas Is You’ include Casey Manderson, Barclay Hope, Madeleine Kelders, Julia Ruggieri, Jason Sakaki, and Steven Molison.

