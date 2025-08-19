4 Best Gary Oldman Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

English actor and filmmaker Sir Gary Leonard Oldman began his career on stage in 1979. Gaining recognition for his work with the Royal Shakespeare Company, he made his on-screen debut in 1982 in ‘Remembrance.’ After rising in prominence with his work across the pond, he made his way to Hollywood and earned wider recognition with films such as ‘State of Grace,’ ‘JFK,’ and ‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula’ in the early 1990s. He has played many iconic villainous roles, as in ‘True Romance,’ ‘Léon: The Professional,’ and ‘The Fifth Element,’ and has also earned critical acclaim for playing real-life characters in biographical movies like ‘The Darkest Hour‘ and ‘Mank.’ Sir Gary has not completely left behind television, and occasionally stars in projects such as ‘Slow Horses.’ If you are looking forward to streaming his works on Netflix, the following list will help you get started.

4. Tau (2018)

Directed by Federico D’Alessandro, ‘Tau’ revolves around street-smart drifter Julia (Maika Monroe), who gets abducted and locked in a smart home controlled by TAU, an advanced artificial intelligence. Julia’s kidnapper and TAU’s developer is Alex (Ed Skrein), a sociopathic genius who wants her help with a project he is working on. Julia is to obey TAU at all times, or else the AI has been instructed to inflict pain on her with a battalion of drones and robots under its command. To escape her captor, Julia decides to bond with TAU and try to convince it to let her go. Gary Oldman lends his voice to the entity of TAU in the film, which you can stream here.

3. The Woman in the Window (2021)

Joe Wright’s directorial ‘The Woman in the Window’ centers around Anna Fox (Amy Adams), an agoraphobic child psychologist who battles with depression and panic attacks. Living by herself in a Manhattan brownstone apartment away from her husband and child, Anna focuses on Alistair Russell (Gary Oldman) and his family, who have recently moved in across the street. Her curiosity turns into an obsession, and she soon inadvertently witnesses a brutal crime take place. However, with her senses being addled by wine and medication, Anna cannot be completely convinced of what she has seen. View the movie based on A.J. Finn’s novel of the same name on Netflix.

2. The Laundromat (2019)

‘The Laundromat,’ directed by Steven Soderbergh, is based on Jake Bernstein’s non-fiction book ‘Secrecy World: Inside the Panama Papers Investigation of Illicit Money Networks and the Global Elite.’ The narrative follows Ellen Martin (Meryl Streep), who starts to investigate a fake insurance policy as her idyllic vacation suddenly goes south. She finds herself going down a rabbit hole that goes all the way to a Panama City law firm, which helps the world’s wealthiest people to amass even greater fortune. Guiding along in this journey are the firm’s co-founders, Jürgen Mossack (Gary Oldman) and Ramón Fonseca (Antonio Banderas), who break the fourth wall to explain how shell companies and offshore accounts help the rich and powerful. You can watch the thrilling comedy-drama film here.

1. Mank (2020)

Helmed by David Fincher, ‘Mank’ stars Gary Oldman in the titular role of Herman J. Mankiewicz, aka Mank, a social critic and alcoholic screenwriter. In 1940, 24-year-old first-time director Orson Welles (Tom Burke) hires Mank to write the screenplay of ‘Citizen Kane’ and gives him complete creative control over the script, which leads him to race against time. It is through the young actress Marion Davies (Amanda Seyfried) that Mank gets to meet newspaper publisher and politician William Randolph Hearst (Charles Dance), on whom the lead character of Charles Foster Kane in ‘Citizen Kane’ is seemingly based. Watch the biographical drama here.

