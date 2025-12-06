Genesis Suero’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Owning Manhattan Star?

As someone who never walks away from a challenge and has a hunger to consistently prove herself, Netflix’s ‘Owning Manhattan’ season 2 star Genesis Suero should never be underestimated. She proves the same throughout her stint in the reality television production, especially by juggling two jobs with the utmost professionalism and never once letting one affect the other. It thus comes as no surprise that fans are now all the more curious about the career trajectory and overall net worth of this leading real estate agent in Nile Lundgren’s Team.

How Did Genesis Suero Earn Her Money?

Genesis Suero was born in the Dominican Republic, but she relocated to the US alongside her father at the age of 13 because he wanted to provide her with a better life and more opportunities. However, being the daughter of an immigrant and wanting her mother to make the move too, she started working at the tender age of 15 so as to provide for them and ensure they could realize all their dreams. She started by taking on odd jobs while completing her primary education, and continued down that line even after enrolling at CUNY Hostos Community College.

Genesis eventually secured a job as a Skincare Specialist for Estee Lauder at Bloomingdale’s, unaware that it would turn her whole world upside down. Her ability to connect with anyone, energetic personality, and optimism already made her a brilliant salesperson, but it was her perseverance that made her truly great. Little did she know a new door would open to her in 2018 when a client told her she should try her luck in the world of real estate because “if you can sell a cream to my husband, you can sell anyone a building.”

Genesis earned the title of Miss New York USA in 2018, too, meaning she was a beauty queen, a Bloomingdale’s employee, and an aspiring realtor all at once. Fortunately, she managed to earn her license not long after, following which she secured a position at the renowned Corcoran Group in September of the same year. She proudly served there until September 2020, when she decided to spread her wings and pursue her passion for journalism, believing she could do what she does best – connect with others to help spotlight their personal stories – on another level. She achieved this in real estate by helping clients close on homes that best suited their needs.

Gensis subsequently enrolled at The City College of New York for a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management with a minor in Journalism. In 2022, she realized her full potential by deciding it would be best if she pursued both her passions simultaneously. So, in February, she became a New York Correspondent for NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, and in March, she joined Nile Lundgren’s Team at SERHANT as a licensed real estate agent. She has since been thriving in every sense of the term, knowing that her work requires her to remain authentic, enthusiastic, and professional all at once, which is a challenge she absolutely loves to take on every day.

Genesis Suero’s Net Worth

Although Genesis has admittedly been actively working since she was merely 15 years old, a lot of her income from the early years went directly to her family for survival. However, she doesn’t regret or resent anything because it has enabled her to not only maintain a close relationship with her family but also understand the significance of hard work. She actually credits these experiences, the fact that she was able to get her citizenship at age 21, that one incident during her time at Bloomingdale’s, and her family’s support for her success today.

Coming to the monetary aspect, Genesis’ profession as a reporter and a realtor has likely been the biggest contributor to her overall wealth as of writing. From what we can tell, the average salary of a reporter at Telemundo at her level is $80,000 per year, and her income through real estate relies purely on her commissions. The average commission in the luxury market of New York is 3%, which gets split equally between the buyer and seller agents before it is divided in an 85-15 ratio with their respective brokerages. So, assuming Genesis closes four deals per month – 48 per year – with the value of each home being $2 million, she bags $216,000 per year. Taking all these details into account, along with her possible assets, likely investments, potential returns, and lifestyle as a fitness as well as travel enthusiast, we believe her net worth to be in the range of $1.5 million.

