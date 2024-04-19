Ghosts Season 4 Begins Filming in Montreal in July

The filming of the fourth season of CBS’ sitcom ‘Ghosts’ will commence in Montreal in July. Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, who developed the sitcom based on BBC’s comedy series of the same name, continue to serve as the showrunners.

So far in the ongoing third season, we have seen a flurry of events unfolding within the haunted mansion. Each episode offers a rollercoaster of emotions because of affecting events, ranging from Flower’s departure to Thorfinn’s struggle for closure. Jay’s restaurant plans hit a snag with the appearance of an owl believed to be Flower reincarnated, while Pete’s attempts to make amends with the cholera ghosts backfire. Meanwhile, Sam and Jay’s domestic disputes take a supernatural turn when Sasappis intervenes in their dreams. As the season progresses, the dynamics between the living and the dead become more entangled, leading to hilarious and heartwarming moments. Yet, the season is far from over, promising more twists and turns in the ghostly saga.

Considering the unresolved plotlines from the third installment, such as Flower’s disappearance, there is ample room for intrigue in the upcoming season. The recent teasers hint at game-changing twists that can reshape the future narrative. Amid the overarching mysteries, the viewers can anticipate further development in the budding relationship between Isaac and Nigel and deeper exploration into the lives of peripheral ghosts like Stephanie and Crash.

As the fourth season progresses, Sam and Jay will likely continue their hilarious escapades as they navigate the challenges of running a B&B amid a motley crew of demanding spirits in a decrepit mansion. The charm of ‘Ghosts’ lies in its boundless storytelling possibilities and the fourth installment is expected to arrive with several surprises and laughs for its dedicated audience.

Most, if not all, of the main cast members will likely appear in season 4. In the premiere of the third installment, Sheila Carrasco’s Flower seemingly transitions to the afterlife. Still, her voice echoes from a well on the Woodstone property, suggesting the actress’ potential return. While additional casting details remain uncertain, viewers can anticipate the appearances of a range of living and spectral guest characters.

The returnees may include Rose McIver as Sam, Utkarsh Ambudkar as Jay, Brandon Scott Jones as Captain Isaac Higgintoot, Danielle Pinnock as Alberta Haynes, Richie Moriarty as Pete Martino, Asher Grodman as Trevor Lefkowitz, and Devan Chandler Long as Thorfinn. Furthermore, Rebecca Wisocky as Hetty Woodstone, Román Zaragoza as Sasappis, John Hartman as Nigel Chessum, and Odessa A’zion as Stephanie are expected to return.

Montreal hosted the filming of the show’s previous seasons and, recently, provided the backdrop for ‘Scream VI‘ and ‘Beau Is Afraid.’

