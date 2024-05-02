Gianna Nannini: Where is The Italian Singer Now?

The Netflix music-driven Italian drama film ‘Beautiful Rebel,’ brings the biographical story of Gianna Nannini to the screen in a blend of cohesion and chaos that remains befitting of a European rock legend’s career. In the film, the narrative follows Gianna from an early age as she consistently holds on to music as her lifelong passion. Insistent on living by her own rules, she leaves her home in Siena as a teenager and moves to Milan in search of a big break. Yet, the soul of a tortured artist continues to follow her as her personal complications force her career to spiral out of control.

The film remains a tale of perseverance and authenticity, showcasing Gianna Nannini’s unapologetic approach to self-expression and art. Therefore, even in her darker moments, the viewers can’t help but remain empathetic toward the on-screen musician as they root for her success. For the same reason, at the film’s end, fans must be left wondering where off-screen life has taken the Italian rockstar.

Gianna Nannini’s Early Life Was Full of Struggles

The subject of Netflix’s ‘Beautiful Rebel,’ or ‘Sei Nell’anima,’ Gianna Nannini is an Italian singer-songwriter recognized by some of her biggest hits, “America,” “Latin Lover,” and “Fotoromanza,” among other records. The musician was born in Siena to Danilo Nannini and Giovanna Cellesi. She grew up with two brothers, Guido and Alessandro Nannini, and showcased an early interest in music. As a result, she started learning the guitar and piano when she was seven.

However, while these years honed her skills, Gianna’s teachers didn’t recognize her talent yet, resulting in her exit from the school choir. Furthermore, at the age of 13, she experienced sexual harassment at the hands of her teacher during music theory lessons— an instance the musician has been unabashedly vocal about to spark important cultural conversations. Gianna continued with her music lesson until she was 14, after which she began writing her own songs to perform in singing competitions. However, her parents weren’t supportive of her musical dreams, compelling the woman to run away from home at the age of 19.

Alone in Milan, Gianna blazed her own path, snagging gigs at random clubs until her talent caught the attention of Ricordi, a notable Italian record label. As such, the musician finally scored her first contract as an artist in 1976, going on to release several albums under the label. Even though her other music received some traction in Italy, Switzerland, and Austria, it wasn’t until 1979 and her third album, ‘California,’ that her newfound rock sound turned heads, earning her top positions in charts across Germany and Northern Europe.

From there, Gianna’s career sees an upward trajectory, leading to collaborations, involvement in film soundtracks, and more album releases. 1982 saw the inception of another one of Gianna’s memorable hits, the record ‘Latin Lover,’ which went Gold in numerous countries and Platinum in Italy. However, after such a career high, the musician found her life spiraling out of control as she hit burnout in 1983. In her own words, Gianna refers to this stage in her life as the “madness,” when she momentarily lost her sense of self.

Despite speculation of the same being a result of drug abuse, Gianna cleared the air in a Vanity Fair interview where she asserted drugs had nothing to do with her 1983 burnout. While the woman did dabble in drugs in her youth, she easily gave up on the same after a point in time. Instead, she defined the madness as a point in her life when she was two people stuck in the same body. Eventually, the musician was able to pull out of the dark headspace, remembering the year as the time of her rebirth. She went on to release ‘Puzzle,’ her sixth album the following year.

In 1985, Gianna performed numerous shows at various locations, including Berlin, Siena, and Dortmund, where she also recorded her first Live album, ‘Tutto Live.’ Several other album releases followed, earning the artist international prominence through significant sales on different continents.

Gianna Nannini Is Touring Her New Album

Although Gianna Nannini’s career slowed down a little in the late 90s and early 2000s, the woman continued to pursue her one true passion in music. However, she still remains in the headlines due to her collaboration with Greenpeace activists after 1945. The woman partook in a protest held outside the French embassy in Rome, establishing her opposition to the pursuit of nuclear experiments at Mururoa.

By 2006, Gianna’s music made a comeback on the European charts with her album ‘Grazie,’ which went triple-platinum in Italy. Meanwhile, her personal life brought its own set of joys as the musician announced her pregnancy in 2010. With the father of the child unnamed and out of the picture, Gianna gave birth to her daughter, Penelope Jane Charlotte, the same year on November 26, in Milan. Furthermore, the woman— who identifies as Pansexual— went into a civil union with her long-term partner, Carla, to secure Penelope’s future in the case of her own untimely passing.

Simultaneously, Gianna’s career continued to thrive, as the musician put out several albums that went Platinum one after the other. Eventually, in 2016, she decided to write down her autobiography ‘Cazzi Miei,’ which went on to become the inspiration for the 2024 film ‘Beautiful Rebel,’ wherein Gianna serves as a screenwriter. The same, paired with the new album release of her record ‘Sei Nel L’anima,’ led the musician to re-enter mainstream media. As such, Gianna shared her outlook on life and age as she nears her 70th birthday, establishing that she feels 41 years old.

Since 1983 served as a time of rebirth for Gianna, the musician prefers to categorize her life as before and after 1983. Therefore, even though her daughter thinks of her as a Boomer, Gianna believes she remains 41 in her soul. Currently, decades into her career, Gianna Nannini continues to live life as an Italian rockstar, headlining her own tour for the ‘Sei Nel L’anima’ album, looking forward to the European leg of the tour. Although the woman is on social media, where she promotes her music and other endeavors, she prefers to keep her family life private.

