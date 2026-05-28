Who is Gianpiero? Who Plays Him in in The Four Seasons?

Netflix’s ‘The Four Seasons‘ follows a group of friends through their four get-togethers in a year. After Nick’s death in Season 1, the group processes their grief while also being forced to take another look at their lives. The character that goes through, perhaps, the most radical arc in the show is Anne. At the beginning of the story, she was restricted to the role of being Nick’s wife, but following the divorce and Nick’s death, things completely changed for her. At the end of Season 2, she makes a life-changing decision, showing that she is not done exploring her life yet, which is when a man named Gianpiero comes into the picture. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Four Seasons Season 2 Finale Features a Surprise Cameo by David Tennant

David Tennant plays the role of Gianpiero in the second season of ‘The Four Seasons.’ Best known for playing the Doctor in ‘Doctor Who,’ he is one of the most prolific screen and stage actors of his time. His long list of television credits includes titles like ‘Broadchurch,’ ‘Des,’ ‘Criminal: UK,’ and ‘Jessica Jones.’ His more recent roles include Tony Baddingham in Hulu’s ‘Rivals‘ and the demon Crowley in Prime Video’s ‘Good Omens.’ The award-winning actor has also appeared in films such as ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,’ ‘Bad Samaritan,’ and ‘The Thursday Murder Club.’

The recipient of an honorary doctorate in Drama by the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Tennant’s stage credits include Shakespearean plays like ‘Hamlet,’ ‘Macbeth,’ ‘Richard II,’ along with ‘Twelve Angry Men’ and ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?,’ to name a few. In ‘The Four Seasons,’ Tennant has a surprise cameo in the final scene of the season. By this time, the characters have experienced some major changes in their lives. Danny and Claude, who had moved to Italy, have now moved to Philadelphia to take care of Danny’s mother. Kate and Jack have had a breakthrough in their marriage, as she has finally become more honest about her feelings. Anne, on the other hand, has decided to move to Italy for an indefinite period.

When her friends leave, Anne is approached by a man who tells her that her packages were delivered to his house. He confesses that he didn’t think they were hers. He opened one of the packages and tried on her pants, which weirdly fit him rather well. Anne apologizes for having written the wrong address. When they introduce themselves, he reveals his name is Gianpiero, which takes Anne by surprise because not too long ago she’d told Mark about her fake boyfriend, also named Gianpiero. The interaction between them suggests the possibility of a friendship, if not a romance. This also means we’re likely not the last we’ve seen of Gianpiero, and Tennant will most likely appear in the following season of ‘The Four Seasons,’ perhaps even joining the group on a more permanent basis.

Read More: Do Mark and Anne End Up Together in The Four Seasons?