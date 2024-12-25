Gladiator II: Is Ravi Based on a Real Gladiator Doctor From India?

Ridley Scott’s historical epic ‘Gladiator II’ dives into the fighting pits of the Colosseum through the eyes of a Roman prince, Lucius, who lives his life in hiding as a soldier in the African kingdom of Numidia. After losing his wife at the hands of the Roman army, Lucius finds himself battling for freedom as a gladiator under the thumb of slavemaster Macrinus. His unwavering spirit and commitment keep him resilient throughout the process. However, in his difficult periods, especially after contracting an injury during his battles, Lucius finds great solace in holding counsel with Ravi, the Indian doctor assigned to the gladiator pits. His wisdom and friendship prove to be vital in Lucius’ journey as the latter seeks to make a mark and discover his legacy as Rome’s rightful heir.

Ravi is a Fictional Doctor With Vague Ties to Reality

Ravi is a fictional character in ‘Gladiator II’ with no specific real-life counterpart. Scriptwriter David Scarpa conceived him from a story developed by Peter Craig and himself. The character is depicted as the healer of battle injuries, assigned explicitly to the Colosseum ring and dealing with prized gladiators like Lucius. His medical treatments are reflective of the sort of limited treatments that were available to physicians. However, his use of the drug opium, in particular, is accurate to Roman medicine as poppy seeds were commonly administered as pain relief medication at the time. Overall, his presence and the tasks he carries out are realistic, as historical records suggest that ancient physicians did, in fact, treat gladiators after their epic battles and close brushes with death.

One of the most well-known doctors during ancient times was Claudius Galen, a physician who worked with gladiators at Pergumum for four years. He reportedly saved many lives at the time while also beating his professional rivals. However, he was alive and working during the time of Marcus Aurelius, which predates him to the events in the movie, but only just. Ravi may have picked up his craft from under Galen’s stewardship. However, it seems unlikely given the complexity of the timeline and also the fact that Ravi mainly operated in Rome while Pergumum, where Galen served as a gladiator doctor, is situated in modern-day Turkey.

By describing him as a doctor, the script also neatly provides Ravi with yet another role, that of a counselor and confidante to Lucius. As the latter is distrusting of all Romans, Ravi offers a natural outlet for him to open up and talk about everything he has gone through thus far. Additionally, the story mentions that just like Lucius, Ravi also started his life in Rome as a gladiator. However, over time, he was able to transition away from that destructive life and move into one that is less violent, giving him the chance to help others instead of killing them. As such, Lucius felt that Ravi could empathize and understand his position without considering exploiting him. It creates a much deeper bond between the two, which is vital in the latter parts as Lucius trusts Ravi to carry out a much bigger task.

Ravi’s Indian Heritage May Be Steeped in Real History

Another overriding aspect of Ravi is his Indian heritage, which provides an interesting detail to the character while also diversifying the population in Rome. Although it seems far-fetched that an Indian man hailing from Varanasi, a city in Uttar Pradesh, India, would find his way to the pits of the Colosseum as a gladiator, it is not beyond the realms of possibility. According to records, relations between Ancient India and Ancient Rome started as far back as the reign of the first Roman Emperor, Augustus. ‘Gladiator II’ takes place at least two centuries later, a period during which movement between the two civilizations might have become much stronger. However, as Ravi started as a gladiator, he was likely enslaved by the Romans when he arrived in the city.

Ridley Scott prioritized the drama and thematic aspects of the narrative to a much greater degree when crafting the film. As such, there are liberties taken with the historical accuracy and precision of the story, allowing for more freedom when crafting a character like Ravi. His real purpose in the movie is to provide an anchor and support for Lucius while he struggles to reconcile his identity with the rage that burns inside him. Occasionally, Ravi chips in with helpful lines of wisdom that aid Lucius in his quest, even providing a contrasting viewpoint when the protagonist needs it. He also helps Lucius discover his father’s belongings, specifically the weapons and armor that he wore during his final fight. However, despite his supportive role throughout the narrative, the character remains a fictional addition to the drama.

