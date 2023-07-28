Good Omens Timeline: How Much Time Has Passed Between Season 1 and 2?

Prime Video’s ‘Good Omens’ is a supernatural drama series based on the book of the same name by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. It follows the adventures of an angel named Aziraphale and a demon named Crowley, who become friends over the course of thousands of years and come together to save the world when they discover that Heaven and Hell are preparing to go to war.

By the second season, a lot has changed for the duo, and they find themselves in the midst of another conflict between Heaven and Hell when an amnesiac Gabriel arrives at their doorstep. It is yet another exicting season that delves into the relationship between Aziraphale and Crowley, who are yet to acknowledge their true feelings for each other. If you are wondering about the timeline of the show, which returned after a four year hiatus, here’s what you need to know. SPOILERS AHEAD

When Does Good Omens Season 2 Take Place?

‘Good Omens’ first premiered in 2019, with the second season releasing after four years in 2023. While the Prime Video series features angels and demons and all other sorts of creatures, it takes place in the contemporary world. The timeline moves back and forth as we get flashbacks to biblical times when Aziraphale and Crowley witness God’s many wonders and terrors. They are present during the creation of the universe, they are there when Adam and Eve are sent away from Eden. They are present during the Great Flood and also take part in God’s plans for Job.

The flashbacks are a good way to understand the relationship between Aziraphale and Crowley and to get a sense of how long they have really known each other. It is an interesting way to keep things in motion, as the flashbacks are always relevant to the storyline. The main action however, takes place in the current times. The book on which the series is based first came out in 1990, which was the year that the story was set in. When adapting it for the screen, the writers decided to pull the story out of 1990 and bring it to 2019 and so forth.

Initially, the show was supposed to be a miniseries. It was faithful to the content of the book, and the storyline wrapped up by the end of the season. However, the show’s popularity, especially the love for Aziraphale and Crowley, led the network to greenlight its second season. Neil Gaiman worked on the story for the sophomore season during the pandemic, which explains why the show went through such a delay. It would have taken a while for the production to take off, and then there is the busy schedule of the actors, some of whom didn’t appear in the second season due to scheduling conflicts.

Considering all this, it makes sense why it took four years for ‘Good Omens’ Season 2 to land on our screens. The story acknowledges this gap, and the characters talk about the pandemic and how it has affected their lives and their business. This means that the show doesn’t take place immediately after the events of Season 1. The four years in between act as a breather for Aziraphale and Crowley who get to enjoy their time off from Heaven and Hell before they thrown into another conflict which changes their lives forever.

By the second season, the duo has become comfortable with their lives on Earth and don’t think about going back to Heaven and Hell anymore. This proves to be a great starting point for the story, which eventually ends with something that disrupts this sense of calm and comfort. Aziraphale and Crowley had been free all this while, but in the end they are forced to choose sides, which makes the ending of Season 2 all the more impactful.

