Grace Renewed For Season 6 at ITV

ITV will remain home to Roy Grace’s unorthodox crime-solving! The Cinemaholic can confirm that the network has renewed the British crime drama series ‘Grace’ for its sixth season. The upcoming installment will begin filming in Sussex, England, in April 2025. Russell Lewis continues to lead the writers in adapting Peter James’ ‘Roy Grace’ novels. The renewal has come ahead of the release of the fifth season, which is expected to premiere early next year.

The fourth season finale of the detective show offers answers concerning its longest-running mystery while concluding with tragedy. The episode begins with a tense emotional confrontation between Roy and his wife, Sandy, who he thought had died since her disappearance. She reveals to him that she has not been happy in their marriage since he spent so much time at work, which left her no choice but to run away from home. A furious Roy storms out of the hospital but returns when his pregnant fiancée, Cleo, convinces him to go with her. Referring to Cleo’s pregnancy, Sandy says it is not a good idea for Roy to raise children because of his obsession with work.

As the episode concludes, Roy receives news that Sandy has killed herself. She leaves behind a letter to let him know that she loves him and has not been happy for years. The letter also contains another shattering revelation: Roy has an eight-year-old son, Bruno, whose existence was unknown to him until that point. Sandy had been pregnant when she left him and hoped he would take care of their child. The episode also depicts Norman Potting going undercover and narrowly avoiding death.

The fifth season will undoubtedly focus on Roy and Cleo’s developing dynamic with Bruno. The episodes are the adaptations of the next four books in the novel series, which are ‘Need You Dead,’ ‘Dead If You Don’t,’ ‘Dead at First Sight,’ and ‘Find Them Dead.’ We may also discover Norman’s fate in the upcoming installment since Craig Parkinson, the actor who plays him, has decided to leave the show.

The blurb for the next book in the series, ‘Need You Dead,’ reads, “Lorna Belling, desperate to escape the marriage from hell, falls for the charms of another man who promises her the earth. But, as Lorna finds, life seldom follows the plans you’ve made. A chance photograph on a client’s mobile phone changes everything for her.” It continues to describe Roy Grace finding a woman’s body in a bath in Brighton, and the seemingly open and shut case leads to a sinister turn of events.

The returning cast members for season 5 will include John Simm as Roy Grace, Richie Campbell as Glenn Branson, Brad Morrison as Nick Nicholl, Laura Elphinstone as Bella Moy, Sam Hoare as Cassian Pewe, and Zoë Tapper as Cleo Morey. Most of these cast members, if not all, are expected to appear in the sixth installment, which will likely adapt the remaining novels in the book series, which are ‘Left You Dead,’ ‘Picture You Dead,’ ‘Stop Them Dead,’ and ‘One of Us Is Dead.’

