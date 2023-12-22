Gyeongseong Creature: All Shooting Locations of the Netflix Movie

Created by Kang Eun-kyung and Chung Dong-yoon, Netflix’s ‘Gyeongseong Creature’ is a South Korean period horror drama series that is set in early 1945 when Korea was under siege by Japan. It acquaints us with two young adults — an entrepreneur and a sleuth — who come across a strange and dangerous creature born from human greed. However, during the battle against the monstrous creature, the two also come to a realization that there is the presence of something way more sinister and deadly than the creatures themselves.

Featuring impressive onscreen performances from a group of talented Korean actors, including Park Seo-jun, Han So-hee, Claudia Kim, Cho Han-cheul, and Wi Ha-jun, the mystery thriller show takes us on a visually brilliant journey as the two lead characters travel from one place to another in an attempt to defeat the strange creatures. The story unfolds in the darkest era of Gyeongseong, which is the old name for Seoul, and given its accurate representation, viewers tend to have some questions regarding its filming locations, like whether or not ‘Gyeongseong Creature’ is filmed on location.

Where is Gyeongseong Creature Shot?

‘Gyeongseong Creature’ is filmed in its entirety in South Korea, specifically in and around Seoul. As per reports, principal photography for the debut season got underway in January 2022, but a couple of months into the shooting, on March 3, Wi Ha-joon tested positive for COVID-19, which resulted in the suspension of taping for a while.

Then, in early August 2022, actress Han So-hee reportedly suffered an injury on her face during the shooting of an action sequence for the series. In just a couple of weeks, she recovered and came back on set to continue doing what she does best. Finally, the production was wrapped in October of the same year. Now, let’s traverse through all the places where the lead characters indulge in some deadly adventures in the Netflix production!

Seoul, South Korea

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Gyeongseong Creature’ are lensed in the capital of South Korea — Seoul AKA Seoul Special City. The filming unit traverses across the city and sets up camp in various streets and neighborhoods to tape many important scenes. While several exterior scenes are recorded on location with actual landmarks in the backdrop, several indoor portions are shot inside actual establishments. Moreover, it is highly likely that they even utilize the facilities of one of the film studios located in and around the city, such as Dexter Studios.

The exterior shots of the cityscape consist of numerous buildings and landmarks including the Lotte World Tower, Gwanghwamun, the Seongsan Bridge, the National Folk Museum, and the National Museum of Korea. Apart from ‘Gyeongseong Creature,’ Seoul has served as an important production location for other movies and TV shows over the years, including ‘Parasite,’ ‘Train to Busan,’ ‘The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil,’ and ‘Squid Game.’

Read More: Best Thrillers on Amazon Prime