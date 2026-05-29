Do Deborah and Ava End Up Together in Hacks?

In ‘Hacks,’ when Ava and Deborah first enter each other’s orbit, they seem like the most incompatible and clashing alliance on paper. One’s a stand-up comedian in her twilight years with a fair amount of unchecked ego, while the other is a bisexual 20-something who isn’t subtle about her progressive politics. Naturally, the duo’s first meeting proves to be something of a disaster, which doesn’t entirely subside in the early days of their collaboration. However, this perpetual tension between them becomes the backbone of their relationship as each new season brings them closer than ever. For many fans, this tension carries a distinct romantic notion. The show itself isn’t unaware of this reading of the pair’s dynamic and brings it to the forefront on occasion in its concluding season 5. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Hacks’ Meta Acknowledgment of the Romantic Perception of Deborah and Ava’s Relationship

Throughout the seasons, ‘Hacks’ features many moments that may compel the audience to speculate if something beyond the platonic could potentially exist between its leads, Deborah and Ava. From their heated first meeting to the stand-up comedian’s eventual decision to lay waste to her lifelong dream to protect her writing partner, their history is ripe for the picking of perceived romance. In season 5 episode 7, titled ‘Montecito,’ the show recognizes the prevalence of the same in its own way. The episode revolves around Deborah’s hunt for a particular outfit for an upcoming big show. Unfortunately for her, the wardrobe seems to be in possession of Kelly Kilpatrick, her longtime rival.

The source of their animosity stems from an untasteful joke Deborah made way back when, which may have erred on the side of homophobia. For the same reason, the only thing that softens Kelly’s opinion on the other comedian remains a misunderstanding wherein she mistakes Ava for the other’s girlfriend. The plot isn’t intentionally masterminded by Deborah and instead unravels as a convenient coincidence for her. However, the fact that her and Ava’s relationship so easily gets misinterpreted for a romantic one seems to be the show’s way of acknowledging the reality of romantic subtext, intentional or otherwise, that exists between the two characters. The episode goes on to rehash the duo’s relationship through a romantic lens in service of the elaborate lie. Yet, unfortunately for cheerleaders of the fan-made romance, it doesn’t pave the way for a genuine romantic connection between the two characters.

The Show Ends With Deborah and Ava as Platonic Soulmates

Even though it’s easy to interpret Deborah and Ava’s relationship as having potential for romance, the show remains focused on telling a different story from the very start. From their introductions as an unlikely duo, constantly at odds, to their eventual arrival at mutual love and respect, the duo’s relationship has always championed the significance of friendship, especially within an inter-generational framework. The show emphasizes this with its final season, and especially its series finale.

In the last episode, Deborah reveals that she has been diagnosed with cancer. Furthermore, she has no intentions of seeking out medical treatment. Instead, she wants to go through with an assisted suicide. However, before taking the plunge, Deborah wants to cross off one big thing from her bucket list: taking a trip to Paris with Ava. Understandably, the latter remains conflicted about the entire thing, dealing with frustration, anger, and grief all at once. Even so, despite her opposition to the plan, she agrees to support the comedian and stick by her side until the end. This allows for a unique plot line where we get to see the unique intricacies of Deborah and Ava’s relationship and just how important they have become for each other in their time together.

When Deborah thinks about spending her last few days on Earth, out of everyone, she wants Ava by her side. Likewise, despite the inevitable heartbreak that the situation promises, Ava never truly wavers in her support of the other woman. Fortunately, in the end, Deborah changes her mind and chooses a difficult but worthwhile life over an easy but pointless death. When this epiphany comes, it relies on the comedian rediscovering her love for life, creation, and connection through a mundane but lively and humor-filled conversation with Ava. Thus, ultimately, when the show ends, it’s no surprise that the duo is still together, by the other’s side as her eternal companion and soulmate—of the platonic variety.

Read More: Is Hacks Based On A True Story?